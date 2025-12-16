Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: sydney

NCIS: Sydney: Here's Your Updated S03E09: "South of Nowhere" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney, S03E09: "South of Nowhere."

Article Summary NCIS: Sydney S03E09 takes the team to an Antarctic research base for a chilling murder investigation.

The squad must solve the crime and escape before freezing temperatures leave them trapped for six months.

On Polar Night Eve, a climate scientist kills a colleague—can NCIS crack the case under extreme pressure?

Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance lead the race against time and nature in this suspense-packed new episode.

The team finds itself racing the clock to wrap up an investigation into a murder at an Antarctic research base for two very important reasons, as you're about to see in our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney, S03E09: "South of Nowhere." Along with wanting to bring the killer to justice to pay for their crimes, the team's also going up against Mother Nature. If the temperature drops too much before they're out of there, they could be living in darkness for the next six months. Chilling, right? Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for what's ahead:

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 9: "South of Nowhere" Preview

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 9: "South of Nowhere" – The team races to an Antarctica research base to investigate why a climate scientist killed a colleague on Polar Night Eve – and make it out before their plane engine freezes and they're trapped in darkness for six months. Written by Josh Sambono & Morgan O'Neill and directed by Kriv Stenders.

NCIS: Sydney is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise, and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together as a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies overcomes and harnesses their differences to solve each case.

The team includes sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes), and brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). In its third season, NCIS: Sydney is back to business in the glistening Harbour City, having escaped the belly of the beast in their croc-fueled Top End adventure. But little do they know, something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them: their own pasts.

