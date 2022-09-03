Neil Gaiman Offers Christie & Ellis Some Lucifer Love: "My Children"

Believe it or not, we have an article on The Sandman that involves Lucifer, Lucifer, Gwendoline Christie & Tom Ellis, and it has nothing to do with folks whining about how two "Lucifers" is somehow a personal insult to them. And if you've been following our coverage, then you know "Sandman" creator and Netflix series EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens) has been fighting the good fight for months to get those folks to understand the "multiverse" concept. It means that just because Christie plays Lucifer (wonderfully) in The Sandman, that doesn't lessen Ellis' impressive take on the fallen angel in his own series. And Michael Sheen's portrayal in the audio version is just as legit as Christie and Ellis' performances. This isn't Highlander, folks. There can be more than one. So when Gaiman had a chance to retweet a fan who posted images of Gaiman with Ellis and then with Christie, we couldn't help but get the "feels" when we read, "My children."

Here's a look at "proud poppa" Gaiman showing some social media love for his "children":

Back in March 2021, Gaiman thanked showrunners Joe Henderson & Ildy Modrovich and their team via social media, offering kind words for the way they took care of the character he created with Sam Kieth & Mike Dringenberg (first introduced in 1989's The Sandman #4) and making him their own over the course of six seasons (and two homes). Later that summer, Gaiman would take a trip down Twitter memory lane to share with everyone the faith he had in the FOX/Netflix series from the very start.

Here's a look at Gaiman's tweet, and he's definitely right about the "wild ride" part considering the show went from being canceled on network television to being resurrected in large part to the devotion of the Lucifans on a streaming service where its popularity grew to new heights. But Gaiman gets bragging rights for calling it well before all of that

Season 6 of @LuciferNetflix arrives on September 10th. It's been a wild ride. I just hunted down my original Tweet, from May 2015. I think I called it fairly well, in hindsight.https://t.co/vO25v1MLUj https://t.co/3GnSR0FOVX — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 26, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at Gaiman's tweet from 2015, with a profound prediction from the author as well as an accurate description of Ellis's Lucifer:

I watched the LUCIFER pilot & suspect the show will become a guilty pleasure for a lot of people. Tom Ellis plays L like a sexymadbadDrWho. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 9, 2015 Show Full Tweet

Okay, we don't know why we didn't make the call (and we'll be beating ourselves up over it for days), but it took a fan on Twitter asking a very important question about Lucifer Season 3 for us to realize that Gaiman served as the narrating voice of God on the series. Holy crap, how did we not connect those dots? It's not like Gaiman doesn't have a very distinct voice… we just blanked on that one. Before the end of its run, Dennis Haysbert (someone else with a very distinctive voice) would join the cast in the role of God and do an amazing job of it. But now, we've got to go back and listen to Gaiman's narrating work again.