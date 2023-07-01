Posted in: Amazon Studios, BBC, Doctor Who, streaming, TV | Tagged: anansi boys, doctor who, Good Omens 2, neil gaiman

Neil Gaiman Talks/Updates Good Omens 2, Doctor Who, Anansi Boys

Neil Gaiman offered some quick updates & answers regarding Prime Video's Good Omens 2 & Anansi Boys and the BBC's Doctor Who.

As far as social media goes, Neil Gaiman is no slouch when it comes to Twitter. But if you're looking to get insight from the bestselling author & showrunner, Gaiman's Tumblr account is still the best source for what you're looking for. For example? Over the past few days, we were on the receiving end of three quick updates that includes two projects that are on the way (Prime Video's David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring Good Omens 2 and the upcoming series adaptation of Anansi Boys) and if he would consider returning to write for another (BBC, Disney+ & Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who). First up, Gaiman offered an update on how production stands on Anansi Boys in the midst of explaining how the current WGA/AMPTP writers' strike is impacting his projects. "It will have a negative effect on the promotion and success of 'Good Omens,' just as it will have a negative effect on 'Anansi Boys' (which has just gone to 'picture lock' on all six episodes without me signing off on the edits) and on 'Sandman' (which will be shooting without anyone rewriting the scripts, which were frozen as of May 31st). But it's worth it."

In the following post, Gaiman is asked about the possibility of returning to write for Doctor Who again. While it doesn't sound like he's closed the door on the idea by any means, Gaimn is preferring being in the fan/viewer position: "And on 'Doctor Who,' I don't know. I love being in the 'Doctor Who' audience and being really excited to not know what's coming."

But for those of you hoping to catch a glimpse of Gaiman during Good Omens 2? Well, it sounds like you're outta luck:

Good Omens 2: What We Know About Amazon's Prime Video Series

With all six episodes set to hit Prime Video screens on July 28th (in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide), here's the official trailer for Good Omens 2, followed by a look at the season's official overview, a sneak preview & more:

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's international best-selling novel, Good Omens 2 explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, the duo is getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho. That is until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there. While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel's condition. However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they'll need to once again rely on each other.

Prime Video series Good Omens 2 stars Sheen and Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively. Also reprising their roles are Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning this season in new roles: Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who returned to direct all of the season's episodes. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett's estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce (with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman). Good Omens is based on the internationally bestselling novel by Pratchett and Gaiman, with the new season of the streaming series produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!