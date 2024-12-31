Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: new year's eve, ryan seacrest

New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: What You Need To Know

From what time the party starts to who's set to perform, here's your viewing guide for ABC's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025.

With only hours to go until "The Big Ball" gets dropped in New York's Times Square, we've got everything you need to know to check out ABC and Dick Clark Productions Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025. Marking his 20th turn as host this year, Ryan Seacrest will be joined by co-hosts Rita Ora and Dayanara Torres. As for what time the festivities kick off, who is set to perform, and more, we have all of that waiting for you below in our preview/viewing guide – here's a look!

What Time Does ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025" Start? The fun gets underway live on ABC on Tuesday, December 31, at 8 pm EST (and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day).

Who's Hosting ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025"? In his 20th year as host of America's most-watched New Year's Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the countdown to midnight alongside global superstar Rita Ora live from Times Square. Dayanara Torres returns as co-host in Puerto Rico.

Who's Performing During ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025"? This year's show is looking to clear the high bar set by last year's "Rockin' Eve" – and they plan on doing it with a killer lineup of mega-talented performers. Who are we talking? How about Alanis Morissette & Reneé Rapp, Dasha, DJ Cassidy's "Pass The Mic Live!" (starring Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh), Ernest, Hardy, Kesha, Laufey, Natasha Bedingfield, T-Pain, Blake Shelton, Luis Fonsi, TLC, Carrie Underwood, Megan Moroney, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Lenny Kravitz, Teddy Swims, Tinashe, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett – and who knows who else might show up? But let's kick off our rundown of who's set to perform with the most recent act to join the "Rockin' Eve" party… the Jonas Brothers:

In honor of an incredible two decades in music and entertainment, global pop-culture icons the Jonas Brothers will take the Times Square stage in New York for a special performance after the clock strikes midnight. Since their explosive debut in 2005, the multi-award-winning trio has captivated audiences worldwide and earned countless accolades. Most recently, they wrapped up The World Tour, their 12th concert tour in support of their sixth studio album, The Album. Their "Happiness Begins" Tour marked a triumphant return to the spotlight, solidifying their status as one of the most enduring acts in pop history.

Marking 20 years since her 2005 life-changing American Idol win, new "Idol" judge and eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood will close out 2024 with a live, headlining performance of some of her biggest hits live in Times Square just before midnight. CMA New Artist of the Year Megan Moroney and legendary British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor will join Underwood in Times Square to ring in 2025 with live performances.

In a performance sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line, trailblazers TLC, the bestselling American girl group of all time with over 65 million records sold worldwide, will take the Times Square stage and perform hits from their groundbreaking career, including songs off their multiplatinum album Crazysexycool, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2024.

Alanis Morissette will kick off the 30th anniversary celebration of her acclaimed and influential album Jagged Little Pill, one of the bestselling albums of all time. Morissette will take the stage multiple times throughout the night and will be joined by special guest Reneé Rapp for a performance of "You Oughta Know."

With 40 Top 10 singles and 29 No. 1 songs, award-winning country music superstar Blake Shelton will perform some of his biggest hits as well as "Texas," his latest single and first new solo song in two years, from Las Vegas.

Country music singer-songwriter Dasha will make her New Year's Rockin' Eve debut with a performance of "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')," which garnered over 10 billion views on TikTok and has officially been RIAA-certified platinum and gold in the U.S. and 17 other countries in the world.

DJ Cassidy will bring his trailblazing "Pass The Mic Live!" experience to New Year's Rockin' Eve with hip-hop icons Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh, who all united this past summer for their groundbreaking "Pass The Mic Live!" Las Vegas Residency, inspired by old-world Las Vegas mainstays like "The Rat Pack."

Breakout country singer-songwriter Ernest will culminate his exciting year of CMA, Billboard, and Grammy nominations with a medley performance of his hit song "Why Dallas" off his current album Nashville, Tennessee and the Grammy-nominated collaboration "I Had Some Help," which was co-written by Ernest.

Culminating a significant 2024 that included his new album Quit!! and a U.S. headline tour, genre-bending singer-songwriter HARDY will perform a medley of "Psycho" and "Truck Bed."

Global pop sensation Kesha will deliver an unforgettable performance celebrating 15 years of her iconic hit "TiK ToK" while showcasing Joyride, her groundbreaking first release as an independent artist this year.

Laufey, the Grammy Award-winning artist who the New York Times called Gen Z's pop-jazz icon, will make her New Year's Rockin' Eve debut with her hit song "From The Start."

Puerto Rico native and award-winning artist Luis Fonsi will ring in the New Year in Puerto Rico, performing a medley spanning some of his greatest hits from his successful 25-year career. His performance will take place just before midnight in the Atlantic Time Zone, one hour before the ball drops in Times Square.

Natasha Bedingfield will return to New Year's Rockin' Eve to perform and celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of the most defining pop anthems, "Unwritten," which she first performed on the show in 2007.

Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and global cultural icon T-Pain will perform two medleys of his greatest hits on stage.

Additional New Year's Rockin' Eve performers include rock legend Lenny Kravitz, who has sold over 40 million albums and recently released his 12th studio album; genre-bending singer-songwriter Teddy Swims; multiplatinum-certified R&B disruptor, singer, songwriter, and dancer Tinashe; chart-topping country superstar Cody Johnson; and five-time Grammy-nominated hitmaker Thomas Rhett.

What Does Ryan Seacrest Have to Say About All of This? Heading into the big year-end event, Seacrest offered some thoughts on his time hosting New Year's Rockin' Eve – beginning with him looking back on the past 20 years:

On the performances he's especially looking forward to:

On his favorite part of New Year's Eve:

On his favorite part of hosting the year-end tradition:

On just how unpredictable the show can be:

On his big wish for 2025:

Will I Be Able to Listen to ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025"? Dick Clark Productions and iHeartMedia will broadcast the event live across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide, including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, THE NEW MIX 102.9 Dallas, and more. The show will begin on Tuesday, December 31, at 8 pm EST (and will also be available to stream live on the iHeartRadio app).

Who Made ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025" Happen? Celebrating its 53rd year running, this year's show is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey, and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.

How Can I Follow ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025" on Social Media? Head on over to Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and/or Threads, and you can join the conversation with #RockinEve and get the latest news and updates at NewYearsRockinEve.com.

