Series creator and executive producer Manny Coto (24: Legacy), executive producer Charlie Gogolak (This Is Us), and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra's (This Is Us) neXt has found a very "unique" way to market the John Slattery (Mad Men)-starring fact-based tech mystery/thriller series. When you're a series about a team of scientists and government officials looking to hunt down a rogue AI (artificial intelligence) before it becomes so self-aware that it realizes it would be better off without us, who better to write, edit, and score your new trailer than… an AI.

Co-starring Fernanda Andrade (The First), Michael Mosley (Ozark), Jason Butler Harner (Ozark), Eve Harlow (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Aaron Moten (Mozart in the Jungle), Gerardo Celasco (How to Get Away with Murder), Elizabeth Cappuccino (Marvel's Jessica Jones) and Evan Whitten (The Resident), what follows is the result of an AI program having screened the series and going with its main takeaways. Our biggest takeaway from it? We're not sure the series could ever creep us out as much as that voice/visuals combo does. Here's a look at that exclusive AI-created trailer, followed by an overview of the series ahead of its Tuesday, October 6th premiere:

Check out this exclusive trailer 100% produced by AI and don't forget to watch #NEXTonFOX TOMORROW at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/hqsA4cdkWK — NEXT (@NEXTonFOX) October 5, 2020

From creator and executive producer Manny Coto ("24: Legacy") and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra ("This Is Us"), NEXT is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue Artificial Intelligence, a series that asks us to look closely not only at our relationship to technology, but to one another. Silicon Valley pioneer PAUL LEBLANC (Emmy Award nominee John Slattery, "Mad Men," "Veep") built a fortune and legacy on the world-changing innovations he dreamed up, while ignoring and alienating the people around him, including his own daughter, ABBY (Elizabeth Cappuccino, "Jessica Jones," "Deception"), and his short-sighted younger brother, TED (Jason Butler Harner, "Ozark," "Ray Donovan"), who now runs the company they created together. After discovering that one of his own creations – a powerful artificial intelligence called "neXt" – might spell doom for humankind, Paul tried to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother, leaving him with nothing but mounting dread about the fate of the world. When a series of unsettling tech mishaps points to a potential worldwide crisis, LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent SHEA SALAZAR (Fernanda Andrade, "The First," "Here and Now"). Having escaped crime, poverty and a deadly criminal father to remake herself as a force for good, Salazar's strict moral code and sense of duty have earned her the respect of her team – a talented, but contentious group held together by her faith in their ability to defy expectations and transcend their differences, including GINA (Eve Harlow, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Heroes Reborn"), a high-strung cybercrime agent; BEN (Aaron Moten, "Disjointed," "Mozart in the Jungle"), a straight-laced, buttoned-up hard worker, who is boring to the point of being interesting; and CM (Michael Mosley, "Ozark," "Seven Seconds"), an ex-con hacker with a genius IQ. But the demands of Shea's challenging job have taken their toll on her home life, where she doesn't get to spend enough time with her young son, ETHAN (Evan Whitten, THE RESIDENT, "Mr. Robot"), and her husband TY (Gerardo Celasco, "How to Get Away with Murder," "The Haves and the Have Nots"). Now, LeBlanc and Salazar are the only ones standing in the way of a potential global catastrophe, fighting an emergent superintelligence that, instead of launching missiles, will deploy the immense knowledge it has gleaned from the data all around us to recruit allies, turn people against each other and eliminate obstacles to its own survival and growth. Marrying pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don't yet understand, NEXT presents us with a villain unlike anything we've ever seen – one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

FOX's neXt is produced by 20th Television and FOX, with executive producers including Manny Coto, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak, and Tim Hunter. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra directed the pilot episode.