Night Court, Batman: TAS Community Pay Tribute to Actor Richard Moll

Night Court castmates John Larroquette & Marsha Warfield, Batman: TAS star Mark Hamill, and more pay tribute to the late actor Richard Moll.

The entertainment world is reeling from the loss of one of the most talented character actors Richard Moll, who passed away at the age of 80 on October 26th. Best known for his roles on the original Night Court playing lovable bailiff Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon as one of the three original cast members, along with Harry Anderson (Judge Harold T Stone) & John Larroquette (District Attorney Dan Fielding) to appear in all 193 episodes of the Reinhold Weege NBC sitcom. Moll's other major signature role helped establish him as a force in the voiceover world in Batman: The Animated Series as the tragic hero-turned-villain District Attorney Harvey Dent, who would later become the coin-flipping gangster Two-Face. Cast members from both shows paid tribute.

Night Court & Batman: The Animated Series Cast Pay Tribute

With Moll's passing, Larroquette and Marsha Warfield (bailiff Roz Russell) remain the only primary cast members to last to the final season. Other surviving primary cast members include Ellen Foley (Public Defender Billie Young) and Karen Austin (Court Clerk Lana Wagner). Larroquette, Warfield, Warner Bros Television, and actor Billy Corben (who had a guest role as obnoxious child actor Billy MacDonald in the season eight episode "Bringing Down Baby") paid tribute. "Charles Richard Moll 1943-2023. Larger than life and taller too. We first worked together on Mork and Mindy and then we spent nearly a decade helping Judge Harry Stone and the Night Court world come to life. My condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones," Larroquette wrote. Warfield shared two posts on Facebook. "' It's hard times befallen the sole survivors…' Harry, Charlie, Markie, Richard, Selma, Flo, & Reiny #NightCourtOGs" referencing Anderson, Markie Post (Public Defender Christine Sullivan), Moll, Selma Diamond (Bailiff Selma Hacker), and Florence Halop (Florence Kleiner). Diamond and Halop played opposite Moll's Bull with Halop joining the cast in season three following Diamond's passing after season two. Warfield joined the cast at the start of season four following Halop's passing at the end of season three.

The second post was shared and featured Larroquette's Dan leaning his head on Warfield's Roz with the original poster writing, "The last two surviving cast members of Night Court" with Warfield adding, "And we're naked." Referring to Larroquette's character's lecherous ways. Corban shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself and Moll offering a wave split with the scene of his character and his toxic interactions with the bailiffs writing, "#RIP Richard Moll (aka "Bull" the Bailiff on 'Night Court') — I'm sorry they made me be so mean to you back in 1991."

Charles Richard Moll 1943-2023

Larger than life and taller too.We first worked together on Mork and Mindy and then we spent nearly a decade helping Judge Harry Stone and the Night Court world come to life. My condolences and heart felt sympathy to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Pg2KIkk7Ng — John B. Larroquette (@johnlarroquette) October 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

#RIP Richard Moll (aka "Bull" the Bailiff on 'Night Court') — I'm sorry they made me be so mean to you back in 1991. pic.twitter.com/MZJqbc220s — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) October 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Batman: The Animated Series posted their tribute writing, "Saddened to post that Richard Moll has passed away…Mr. Moll was the voice of Harvey Dent / Two-Face on Batman: the animated series. Thank you for everything. You will be missed." Mark Hamill, who played The Joker, shared a cast photo of all the villain voice actors surrounding Kevin Conroy, who played Bruce Wayne/Batman. Surrounding him are Moll, Aron Kincaid (Killer Croc), Hamill, Arleen Sorkin (Harley Quinn), Andy Williams (The Penguin), and Diane Pershing (Poison Ivy). Williams, Hamill, and Pershing are the remaining surviving cast members from the photo. "#RIPRichardMoll, a truly kind & terrifically talented gentleman. It was an honor to have met & have worked with him," Hamill wrote.

You will be missed pic.twitter.com/gm12hzUK9d — Batman: TAS (@TheAnimatedBat) October 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

#RIPRichardMoll, a truly kind & terrifically talented gentleman. It was an honor to have met & have worked with him. pic.twitter.com/0WrB4g6g7N — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

