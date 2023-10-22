Posted in: Netflix, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: darth vader, house of usher, mark hamill, star wars, the fall of the house of usher

Mark Hamill Appreciates "Darth Gator's" Taste in Entrance Themes

Mark Hamill ("Star Wars" franchise, The Fall of the House of Usher) on alligator "Darth Gator's" excellent taste in entrance music themes.

It seems the Force is strong with an alligator at Everglades Holiday Park as it responds to one of Star Wars' most iconic themes in the Imperial March, aka Darth Vader's theme, catching the attention of the franchise star Mark Hamill, currently in Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher. Originally introduced in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back by franchise composer John Williams, the track became associated with the Dark Lord of the Sith and reused in the 1983's Return of the Jedi. In the clip shared by the theme park's social media account, the handler plays the Imperial March at a gator pen. Listening, the gator comes to the other side before getting a tasty treat of fish. This garnered the attention of the original trilogy star Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, reprising his role for the Disney & Lucasfilm sequel trilogy and Disney+ series The Mandalorian & The Book of Boba Fett.

"Darth Gator knows great entrance music when he hears it. #AnotherRoyaltyForJohnWilliams," Hamill wrote. The actor plays Usher family lawyer Arthur Pym in the Mike Flanagan-created miniseries. Based on the Edgar Allan Poe short story and directed by Flanagan and Michael Fimognari, the series follows The CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company (Bruce Greenwood), who faces his questionable past when his children start dying in mysterious and brutal ways.

The short story was previously adapted to a 1960 feature from Roger Corman and adapted by Richard Matheson, more simply titled House of Usher, starring Vincent Price, Mark Damon, Myrna Fahey, and Harry Ellerbe. For more, you can check out the video below. The Fall of the House of Usher, which also features an ensemble cast of Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Henry Thomas, Rahul Kahli, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Michael Trucco, and Katie Parker, is currently streaming on Netflix.

