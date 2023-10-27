Posted in: NBC, TV, Warner Animation Group | Tagged: batman the animated series, Bull Shannon, Harvey Dent, nbc, Night Court, obituary, Richard Moll, two-face

Night Court Star & Actor Richard Moll Passes Away, Age 80

Live-action & voice actor Richard Moll, best known for his role as beloved bailiff Bull Shannon on Night Court, passed away at the age of 80.

Richard Moll, who created two successful careers in the worlds of live-action and voiceover, passed away at the age of 80. The prolific character actor is best known for playing one of the most beloved 80s characters in the bald gentle giant in Bailiff Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon on the NBC sitcom Reinhold Weege's Night Court. Appearing in all 193 episodes along with co-stars Harry Anderson (Judge Harold T. Stone) and John Larroquette (District Attorney Dan Fielding), the series ran for nine seasons and premiered in 1984 during the Brandon Tartikoff era. With Moll's passing, Larroquette and Marsha Warfield (Bailiff Roz Russell)remain the only surviving main cast members of the series, who also appeared in the current legacy sequel series on NBC that stars Melissa Rauch. The new series created by Dan Rubin features a new cast, with Larroquette being the lone holdover becoming the public defender instead of the prosecuting attorney. Warfield appeared in a cameo in the season one finale, but Moll didn't appear in season one, nor do we know if he'll appear in season two.

On the live-action front outside the series, Moll also left his mark in horror and comedies, sometimes blending the two with memorable film roles in New World PicturesHouse (1985), Dimension's Scary Movie 2 (2001), Lionsgate's LGBTQ rom-com But I'm a Cheerleader (1999), and 20th Century Studios holiday comedy Jingle All the Way. On the TV front, he also appeared in Sabrina, The Teenage Witch; 7th Heaven; Babylon 5, and Smallville. His final role was Dread Central's Slay Belles (2018). With 179 credits to his name, Moll built an enduring legacy as a voice actor that allowed him to explore beyond the typical roles he might have found himself typecast in due to his size and look.

Moll's most notable voiceover role is District Attorney Harvey Dent in Batman: The Animated Series and later his alter ego, the coin-flipping villain, Two-Face. Moll's death is another devastating blow for the Paul Dini series, given the recent passing of other actors such as Kevin Conroy (Bruce Wayne/Batman) and Arleen Sorkin (Harley Quinn). The last time he played Two-Face was 2010's Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Other notable voiceover roles include Mighty Max, Justice League, Casper Meets Wendy, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Scooby Doo, and more.

