Night Court: Melissa Rauch Shares Festive Holiday Episode Reminder

Night Court star/EP Melissa Rauch took to social media earlier today to offer a festive reminder about this weekend's holiday-themed episode.

The Christmas weekend is going to be an especially festive one for fans of series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court. That's because we have a special holiday-themed episode dropping into our stockings on December 23rd – and yes, it guest-stars Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, so you know this is going to be special. But as much as we're sure that you appreciated our preview of "A Night Court Before Christmas" from earlier this week, we thought that you might appreciate a personal reminder for Rauch via social media:

"Please put on your most festive attire (mine is clearly pictured) and join us for a special holiday episode of NIGHT COURT airing tomorrow at 8:30 on [NBC] and streaming on [Peacock]. Happy Holidays everyone!" Rauch wrote in her Instagram post earlier today – and yes, Judge Stone is definitely in the holiday spirit. And make sure to check out our preview of "A Night Court Before Christmas" that follows…

"A Night Court Before Christmas" Preview

"A Night Court Before Christmas": It's Christmastime at Night Court. Abby (Melissa Rauch) enlists Dan (John Larroquette) on her quest to track down a little girl's letter to Santa. Gurgs' (Lacretta) gift for Dan isn't what she expected. Olivia (India de Beaufort) is haunted by a witness who believes herself to be The Ghost of Christmas Present. Now, here's a look at the preview image gallery that was released earlier today:

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) is the court's neurotic clerk who loved that his job came with low expectations. That is until a new idealistic judge showed up looking to push him out of his comfort zone.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way). The season's guest stars include Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir, and Tara Lipinski.

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

