Night Court: NBC Slams the Gavel on Sitcom After 3 Seasons

NBC announced that the court will no longer be in session for Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court after three seasons.

Despite a cliffhanger season three finale that had our hopes dialed up that a fourth season could be on the way, NBC announced that court will no longer be in session for Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court after three seasons. The news comes just days after Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz on The Big Bang Theory) reunited with Rauch in a role that definitely would've made for an interesting fourth season. After Jake's (Ryan Hansen) efforts to propose to Rauch's Judge Abby (while trying to find a lost engagement ring), Dan (Larroquette) and Carl (Ray Abruzzo) getting a chance to bond, and Judge Abby and Flobert (Gary Anthony Williams) conflicting over how to counsel a young couple (Revord and Charlie Korman) looking to get married, the big moment arrived.

Following some wacky shenanigans, Jake begins heading to Judge Abby's chambers – but not before Spencer shows up. "What the f**k are you doing here?" a shocked and seemingly angered Judge Abby asked. After Spencer moves towards her and the two kiss, Jake arrives and demands to know who Spencer is. Yup, he's Judge Abby's husband – even displaying the ring to prove it. Dan returns to ask the same question Jake did before the "To Be Continued…" message hit our screens. Hopefully, we will get to learn what the original plans were someday.

NBC's Night Court Season 3: An Overview

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and rein in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group.

