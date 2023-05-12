Night Court Season 2 Set for Fall 2023; Quantum Leap Moves to Tuesdays NBC has announced that Night Court will be returning this fall for Season 2 and that Quantum Leap is moving from Monday to Tuesday.

If you're a fan of series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court, and/or the Raymond Lee-starring Quantum Leap, then we have some good news to pass along. First up, NBC released its Fall 2023 line-up… and guess what? Yup, Night Court will be back in the fall (not in the spring), taking on the Tuesday night/8 pm ET timeslot. And it's going to be joined later in the night by the second season of Quantum Leap, setting up its new home at 10 pm ET (with Jon Cryer's Extended Family and The Voice also joining them).

During the Night Court season finale, "The Honorable Dan Fielding, Part 2," we see now Judge Dan Fielding ( Larroquette) reading aloud what's next on his docket. "Another fight at a bachelorette party in the French Quarter. OK, bailiff, bring in this bride-to-be!" Judge Fielding orders – and guess who it is? Yup, we have Marsha Warfield's Rosalind "Roz" Russell entering the courtroom wearing a sash that reads "Bachelorette" – and Roz is having a hard time believing that anyone would give Dan the black robes. Here's a look at Rauch's Instagram post sharing two looks at her and Warfield, followed by the full transcript of Rauch's message:

Beyond thrilled to have had true 'Night Court' royalty in our presence with the brilliantly talented and hilarious [Marsha Warfield] reprising her legendary role of "Roz" in tonight's [Night Court] season finale. The reaction from the studio audience the night we filmed it was magical. When she walked out on that set and, with her iconic laser delivery, served up her reply to John Larroquette's Dan Fielding, there were audible gasps of excitement, massive applause, laughter, and tears of joy. It was a truly special moment unlike anything I've ever witnessed," Rauch shared in a very sweet & heartfelt post. And it sounds like there's more of Warfield's Roz to come next season. "Not only is Marsha an immensely gifted actor and stand-up, she's one of the most wonderful humans. She has a remarkable gift in which the words she shares with you in conversation go directly into your heart, where they will stay cherished forever. Cannot thank her enough for joining us and for being absolutely incredible in every way. I'm so excited for you all to get to see more of Roz's return in our Season 2 premiere!" Rauch added.