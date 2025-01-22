Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Night Court, season 3

Night Court Season 3 Ep. 7: "Rebound and Down" Preview Images Released

Check out the overview and image gallery for NBC's Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court S03E07: "Rebound and Down."

NBC's Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi, and Wendie Malick-starring Night Court doesn't mess around. Less than a day after a new episode hit, we already have an overview and image gallery for Season 3 Episode 7: "Rebound and Down." While Julianne (Wendie Malick) tries to convince Abby (Melissa Rauch) that she needs to feel more "empowered," Gurgs (Lacretta) deals with dueling professional advice from Dan (John Larrroquette) and Flobert (Gary Anthony Williams). Here's a look at what we can expect:

Season 3 Episode 7: "Rebound and Down" Preview

Night Court Season 3 Episode 7: "Rebound and Down" – Abby (Melissa Rauch) gets more than she bargained for when Julianne (Wendie Malick) invites her to join a women's empowerment group; Dan (John Larrroquette) and Flobert (Gary Anthony Williams) compete over whose advice will help Gurgs (Lacretta) secure a promotion.

NBC's Night Court Season 3: An Overview

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

