Night Court Star & Veteran TV Actor Charles Robinson Passes, Age 75

Veteran television actor Charles Robinson, best known for his role as court clerk Mac Robinson on the popular NBC sitcom Night Court, passed at the age of 75. In a career spanning five decades, the singer and theater actor made his debut as Jallop in the basketball feature Drive, He Said (1971), which was only one of four films directed by actor Jack Nicholson. Robinson stayed mainly on TV while taking the occasional film role. Some of his more memorable roles in the 70s include Cannon, Lou Grant, Roots: The Next Generations, and an uncredited role in the Francis Ford Coppola classic Apocalypse Now (1979).

Prior to landing Night Court, Robinson had stints on Flamingo Road, Hill Street Blues, St. Elsewhere, and Buffalo Bill. He made his debut on the NBC series during the sitcom's second season premiere "The Nun" replacing Karen Austin's Lana Wagner. Mac would act as a straight man to the oddball over-the-top personalities like Judge Harold T. Stone (Harry Anderson), who's also a part-time magician, and the lecherous prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette). The Houston-native was the fourth-most tenured cast member appearing in 180 of the 193 episodes in eight of the nine seasons after Anderson, Larroquette, and Richard Moll, who played lovable tall bailiff Bull Shannon, all appearing for the entire duration.

Following Night Court, Robinson continued starring and appearing in shows like Love & War, Ink, Home Improvement, Buddy Faro, The Game, Heart of Dixie, NCIS, and The Guest Book. He appeared in more in a guest capacity including an appearance on Larroquette's short-lived series The John Larroquette Show. Most recently, he had a recurring role on the CBS sitcom Mom and the Freeform series Love in the Time of Corona. His final projects were the indie action thriller Blindfire (2020), the indie comedy Senior Entourage opposite Ed Asner, and just wrapped the upcoming comedy Underwater Upside Down. There was no word if there were plans to involve him in the Night Court reboot from Larroquette, Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) and original creator Reinhold Weege.

