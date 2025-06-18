Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Night Court

Night Court Star/EP Melissa Rauch Thanks Team, Fans in Touching Post

Night Court star/EP Melissa Rauch addressed NBC canceling the series after three seasons, thanking the team and the fans for their support.

A little more than a month after the news hit that NBC was closing the doors on Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court after three seasons, Rauch has taken to social media to address the show's end, to thank the production team, the cast, and the fans, and to let everyone know just how much the experience meant to her. "I have held off on posting anything about Night Court not continuing until I knew we did everything in our power to find another home for it. Perhaps it was being raised on The Goonies 'Never Say Die' motto or straight up denial that I didn't want this incredibly special experience to come to an end," Rauch began her Instagram post, which also included a run of looks back at the series. "That said, after turning over all the stones there were to be turned over, we've learned that it is officially the hour to say 'farewell.' Or at least 'Until next time.'"

"Words won't be able to properly convey my gratitude to each and every incredible individual who worked on this show and poured their hearts into it. I love them all dearly and am so thankful that I have their friendships to take with me. Thank you so very much to everyone who watched and supported us," Rauch continued. Here's a look at the post, followed by the complete text of Rauch's caption:

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court was also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group.

