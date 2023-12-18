Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: christmas, nbc, Night Court, preview

Night Court Stuffs Our Stockings with Holiday Episode Preview Images

With the holiday-themed episode hitting NBC screens on December 23rd, here's an image gallery preview for "A Night Court Before Christmas."

It was last month when we learned that series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court would be returning to our screens for a second season beginning on January 2, 2024 (at 8 pm, preceding Jon Cryer's new sitcom Extended Family at 8:30 pm). But the good news didn't end there because we also learned that a special holiday-themed episode would be dropping on December 23rd. Now, we have a look at the official overview for "A Night Court Before Christmas" as well as a pretty extensive image gallery overflowing with holiday hilarity. And yes, that's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, so you know this is going to be special…

"A Night Court Before Christmas" Preview

"A Night Court Before Christmas": It's Christmastime at Night Court. Abby (Melissa Rauch) enlists Dan (John Larroquette) on her quest to track down a little girl's letter to Santa. Gurgs' (Lacretta) gift for Dan isn't what she expected. Olivia (India de Beaufort) is haunted by a witness who believes herself to be The Ghost of Christmas Present. Now, here's a look at the preview image gallery that was released earlier today:

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) is the court's neurotic clerk who loved that his job came with low expectations. That is until a new idealistic judge showed up looking to push him out of his comfort zone.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way). The season's guest stars include Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir, and Tara Lipinski.

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

