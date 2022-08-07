No Championships Change Hands at AEW Battle of the Belts III

The champions were all victorious at AEW Battle of the Belts III on Saturday and no titles changed hands at the quarterly TNT special. In the opening match, Wardlow defeated challenger Jay Lethal. But after the match, Lethal's stable attacked, and Satnam Singh ended up putting Wardlow through a table, setting up a future match between the two big men. Thunder Rosa successfully defended her AEW Women's Championship against challenger Jamie Hayter, but Hayter did walk away from the match with something to remember it by: a broken nose. And in the main event, Claudio Castagnoli successfully defended the ROH World Championship against challenger Konosuke Takeshita.

Since no belts changed hands, The Chadster can come to only one conclusion: the entire purpose of this PPV was only to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S WEEKEND! Tony Khan went through all this trouble just to torment The Chadster? Yes, The Chadster understands that this may sound paranoid, but all the evidence is there and everyone knows about Tony Khan's personal vendetta against The Chadster.

Now that Battle of the Belts is done, AEW heads into another big week, with Quake by the Lake happening on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. That show will feature TBS Champion Jade Cargill taking on Knockouts legend and new AEW women's head coach, Madison Rayne. The Lucha Bros will take on Andrade and Rush in a tornado tag match. Darby Allin will face Brody King in a coffin match. And Jon Moxley will defend the interim AEW Championship against Chris Jericho in the main event. Can't they have more than one regular, non-special Dynamites in a row?! Auughh man! So unfair!