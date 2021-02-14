No Surrender Results – Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Implodes

Howdy, folks. Chad McMahon here, bring the appropriate level of seriousness to these Impact No Surrender results, which is more than The Chadster can say for my colleagues, El Presidente and Jude Terror, who are unfortunately joining The Chadster for tonight's coverage. And by the way, El Presidente had a really rude, personal question for The Chadster at the end of his first article. No, for your information, The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne isn't here tonight. She had some personal business to take care of, and she's a little upset that The Chadster said we were going to spend Valentine's Day watching tomorrow's NXT PPV. But everything in The Chadster's personal life is absolutely fine, and furthermore, none of your business. Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, he has something really important to do.

Emanating from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, No Surrender is the second Impact Plus special of 2021 and features a lineup headlined by an Impact Championship match between champion Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer. In a crossover with AEW, Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers take on AEW stars Private Party and the team of Chris Sabin and James Storm. TJP faces Rohit Raju for the X-Division Championship. Hernandez and Brian Myers team up to take on Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona. Daivari, Suicide, Willie Mack, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Josh Alexander, and Blake Christian compete in a Triple Threat Revolver match. Fire N Flava defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Havok and Nevaeh. (The Former Cody) Deaner faces his cousin Jake Something. Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan team up against Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and ODB. And Tenille Dashwood joins XXXL to take on Decay.

Impact No Surrender Results Part 2

After a short video package gets us up to date on this matchup, it's time for the second match of No Surrender.

Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers and Hernandez

Now these are the kind of wrestlers The Chadster can appreciate on Impact. Cardona and Myers are both non-threatening former WWE jobbers to the stars, which is exactly who should be wrestling on Impact. Not AEW stars drawing all kinds of attention to the company and taking the spotlight away from The Chadster's beloved WWE. They are also podcast co-hosts though, so it's sad to see their friendship come to this.

Speaking of relationships suffering, how does Keighleyanne think The Chadster feels with her abandoning The Chadster on the night of a wrestling show this week? This kind of thing goes both ways, you know? You can't say that The Chadster is emotionally unavailable and then go and leave The Chadster alone during an Impact Plus special. But The Chadster doesn't even know what he's talking about this. It's none of anyone's business. Myers gets the win with a clothesline after sending Cardona into an exposed Turnbuckle.

Winner: Brian Myers and Hernandez

The Chadster's Rating: **

Matt Hardy gives a pep talk to Private Party after the match, not that they need it. They seem pretty confident.

Keep checking back throughout the night for more Impact Wrestling No Surrender coverage, and thanks for reading Bleeding Cool. The Chadster now leaves you in the care of Jude Terror, and The Chadster apologizes in advance for that.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2021 Results.

