NOS4A2 Author Joe Hill Talks More Maggie; Jahkara J. Smith Approves

AMC and BBC America's NOS4A2 comes storming back to our screens this Sunday with the ominously-titled "Chris McQueen," which means only two more after that before the season's end. To no one's surprise, speculation is growing over if this season will wrap up the story of Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) and Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings), and if there will be a third season. While no announcements have been made, NOS4A2 author and executive producer Joe Hill says he would definitely be interested in exploring the novel's expanded universe- in particular, more Maggie Leigh (Jahkara J. Smith). In fact, Hill was already looking to explore Maggie's story even before the series came out.

During at interview with ComicBook.com, Hill explained, "Well before there was ever a TV show, I planned to tell another story about Maggie Leigh called 'The Crooked Alley,' which takes place before the events in NOS4A2. It would be interesting to write now because my view of the character has been radically changed by Jahkara Smith. I so love Jahkara's performance as Maggie that I feel like it's more interesting than the version in the book."

Hill continued, "So in terms of the work on paper, I think there might be room to revisit that world and these characters at some point in some fashion. But I also think AMC could do the same if they want and if there's an audience appetite for it. That was part of the point of spending time in Parnassus in Season Two to meet Old Snake and The Hourglass."

Showrunner Jami O'Brien is also open to the idea of a deeper dive into Christmasland: "I think that Joe created a really vast world in his novel. He hinted at a much bigger world than the world of Charlie and Vic. Though the novel is about Charlie and Vic, he hints that there are lots of other strong creatives and Inscapes in the world of the novel that extend beyond the novel. And so I really love working on the show. I really love the book. I love the whole idea of strong creatives and Inscapes. I think that there is absolutely a world in which that's expanded. I think it depends on how successful our show is and what AMC's appetite is for more NOS4A2, but I certainly would be up for it."

Based on Smith's retweet of Hill's comments, it would be safe to say that Smith is interested on all fronts:

@joe_hill had some very nice, very interesting things to say about Maggie 👀😊 pic.twitter.com/Cc3jOwJDhD — Jahkara Smith✨ (@SlaylerJ) August 6, 2020

NOS4A2 season 2, episode 8 "Chris McQueen": Vic, Lou, Maggie, and Chris hatch a plan; Tabitha impresses her boss. Written by Megan Mostyn-Brown.