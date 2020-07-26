NOS4A2 SDCC Panel: Season 2 Second-Half Horrors, Tom Savini & More

With AMC and BBC America's NOS4A2 roaring ahead with the second half of the season, showrunner/executive producer Jami O'Brien, author/executive producer Joe Hill, and Zachary Quinto (Charlie Manx) took to this weekend's Comic-Con@Home discuss the road that's been traveled so far- and preview the horrors ahead in the following teaser:

This season has also seen a number of new characters introduced, which the panel discusses in the following clip along with the important role Lou (Jonathan Langdon) will have in what's still to come:

Next up, author Hill discusses the differences between the printed page and screen- and why those changes work so well for the series this season:

Horror effects creator Tom Savini's cameo this season has had quite an impact. Here, the panel discusses his role and Hill talks about forming an unusual friendship with Savini as a child. Following that, O'Brien and Hill discuss the larger role Millie Manx (Mattea Conforti's) is playing this season:

Quinto reveals what he considered to be the most fun episode of the season, and then he and O'Brien reveal how the unconventional, Rashomon-style episode came to be:

Before wrapping up, Quinto, O'Brien, and Hill offer viewers clues as to how the remaining season episodes will dive deeper into the horror and stretch our characters to their limits: "As bad as things seem, it can always get worse."

NOS4A2's second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx. Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne's soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne's future.

Based on best-selling author Joe Hill's novel, who executive produces alongside series creator/showrunner Jami O'Brien (Fear the Walking Dead), NOS4A2 stars Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Mattea Conforti, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Jahkara J. Smith, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, and Jason David. AMC Studios produces in association with Tornante Television.