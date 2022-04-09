Not So Pretty: HBO Max Docuseries Takes On Beauty Industry

The cosmetics, beauty & personal care industry is a trillion-dollar business. But what are the hidden dangers of using these products? Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (Allen v. Farrow, On The Record, The Hunting Ground) investigate in their new documentary, Not So Pretty. Through stories and interviews, they explore the unregulated world of cosmetics and show how to find safe alternatives for your daily routine. Keke Palmer narrates the four-part Max Original documentary series which debuts on HBO Max on April 14.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with innovative and bold HBO Max and the brilliantly talented Keke Palmer to bring viewers this riveting four-part series exposing the hidden secrets and ugly truths behind the trillion-dollar beauty and personal care industry that will literally have viewers running to take a second look at all the personal care products lining their bathroom shelves," said Dick and Ziering about Not So Pretty in a statement. "Working on this project has certainly changed our own purchasing habits and perspectives, and we are excited to empower viewers similarly by providing them with essential information they need to know and simply cannot get anywhere else. With Keke's wit and curiosity serving as our engaging guide, our series provides viewers with shocking insights, startling revelations, and important knowledge that will help them not just look their best on the outside but also feel their best on the inside — a win-win for not only our personal health but the health of the planet as well."

"I'm big on self-help and in order to best help yourself, you need information," added Not So Pretty's narrator Palmer. "I can't tell you how much I learned from working on 'Not So Pretty.' Each session inspired an 'OMG I HAD NO IDEA!' moment and then I became relieved to be a part of something that can help break these myths and encourage personal autonomy within the beauty industry which can only come with knowledge. You can't choose wisely when you don't know what to look for! This show will illuminate that and it's really empowering." Dick and Ziering serve as executive producers and directors, with Tara Long ( LA Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later, A&E's Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.) executive producing for eOne.