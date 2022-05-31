NXT 2.0 Preview 5/31: Women's Tournament Champion Will Be Crowned

Over the past few weeks, NXT 2.0 has featured matches from the inaugural NXT Women's Breakout Tournament where the brand's best up and coming women have competed to be crowned the first-ever tournament Champion and earn a title shot of their choice out of the whopping two titles on the brand that they can choose between. We have now reached the finals of the tournament where tonight, Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez will battle it out to see who will take the prize.

All eyes (or as many as NXT 2.0 can muster up) will be on two of the brand's best young women talents tonight as they duke it out for all of the glory. Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

Following the announcement of the official bracket, the first-ever NXT Women's Breakout Tournament took over Tuesday nights as eight women vied to etch their name in NXT history. The tournament featured eight rising Superstars looking to make a name for themselves and show the NXT Universe what they're all about. Even more important, though, is the prize that awaits the winner: the opportunity to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship. The inaugural tournament featured new and familiar names such as Nikkita Lyons, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley and Fallon Henley along with newcomers Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, Arianna Grace, and Sloane Jacobs looking to make an immediate impact. Action was fast and furious in the opening round matches over the past two weeks as Lyons and Henley punched their ticket to the semifinals on one side of the bracket while Legend and Perez threw down in the other semifinal match. But after suffering an injury in training, Lyons was replaced in the semifinals by Tiffany Stratton who stormed into the semifinals to upset Henley and book a date with Perez in the finals following the rookie's shocking victory over the colossal Legend. Who will make history as the first ever Women's Breakout Tournament Champion? Tune in to NXT 2.0 Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Along with that, we'll also see North American Champion Cameron Grimes take on Nathan Frazer, Elektra Lopez battle Cora Jade, and the team of Wendy Choo, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chase meeting Toxic Attraction for a "Women's Championship Summit" ahead of their match at NXT In Your House this Saturday.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.