Obi-Wan: Kennedy on McGregor & Christensen Reunion; "Rangers" Update

Earlier this month, viewers were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the Ewan McGregor & Hayden Christensen-starring "Star Wars" spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi that included looks at some very interesting concept artwork and Hayden Christensen in the middle of lightsaber training ("Have another swing at each other, might be quite satisfying for everybody"- McGregor). Now, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy is sharing some personal insights with Empire on what it was like seeing McGregor & Christensen reunite on the set for the first time. In addition, Kennedy offered an update on "The Mandalorian" spinoff series Rangers of the New Republic, which is now no longer in active development.

On McGregor & Christensen Reuniting on "Obi-Wan" Set: "The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two of them get excited. They hadn't seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realising how important Star Wars was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers."

On How Far Along "Rangers of the New Republic" Was & What Happens Next: For the no longer in active development spinoff series, some story elements will find their way to some very familiar territory: "We'd never written any scripts or anything on that. Some of that will figure into future episodes, I'm sure, of the next iteration of 'The Mandalorian'."

Joining McGregor &Christensen are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine– with the series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. With the series set to premiere in 2022, you can check out an update on how things are going with Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi by checking out the special here on the streaming service.