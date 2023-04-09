Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2: Ewan McGregor Doubles Down on More Star Wars At a Star Wars Celebration panel, Ewan McGregor made it known once again that he's interested in more Obi-Wan Kenobi adventuring.

Yesterday, we reported on what Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy had to say about the possibility of a second season of Lucasfilm & Disney+'s Ewan McGregor-starring Obi-Wan Kenobi during Star Wars Celebration 2023. "That is not an active development," Kennedy shared – though the door wasn't completely closed. "But I never say never because there's always the possibility. That show was so well-received, and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody's all hands on deck with what we're doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We'll turn our attention to that again, maybe down the road." Well, McGregor reaffirmed his interest in returning for more Obi-Wan Kenobi during a panel for the streaming series earlier today. Agreeing that there's more to Obi-Wan & Anakin's (Hayden Christensen) story, McGregor reaffirmed how much he appreciates having "Star Wars" back in his life, and how he would like to do more with it. "The 'Star Wars' part of my life is back, and it feels so good. It was just the right time to come back and do it again," McGregor shared. "Hopefully, someone might think we should do some more" (which was more than well-received by the audience in attendance for the panel).

In the following featurette, McGregor and Christensen look back on some of their favorite memories working in the "Star Wars" universe together. Following that, we have a look back at the official trailer for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, with all six episodes currently streaming on Disney+:

Joining McGregor & Christensen were Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. The series takes place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen), turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.