On Call Trailer: New Dick Wolf Cop Series Set to Walk Prime Video Beat

Check out the trailer for Troian Bellisario-starring On Call, the new Dick Wolf cop series that's set to hit Prime Video on January 9, 2025.

Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for On Call, a gripping new half-hour cop series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. Co-created by Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf, On Call is Wolf Entertainment's first scripted streaming series and will premiere on January 9th, 2025, with all eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. It's a Dick Wolf production, so if you're going to have a pretty good idea what it is: copaganda. That's the brand, after all.

On Call is an adrenalized and visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. Incorporating a mixture of bodycam, dash camera, and cellphone footage to create a cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community. The series stars Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) as Officer Traci Harmon, a seasoned twelve-year veteran – oh, let's just say it, she's a COP ON THE EDGE! – and training officer with a strong moral compass that has defined her approach to policing, even if that puts her at odds with new law enforcement policies. Brandon Larracuente (The Good Doctor) stars as Alex Diaz, an ambitious rookie who grapples with holding onto his optimistic outlook as he realizes the challenges he'll face in today's climate.

Additional cast includes Eriq La Salle (ER, Logan) as Sergeant Lasman, who also serves as an executive producer on the series and directed multiple episodes, Lori Loughlin (Fuller House) as "Lieutenant Bishop," and Rich Ting as Sergeant Koyama (Tulsa King). Dick Wolf (Law & Order, Chicago, FBI-branded series), Tim Walsh (Chicago P.D., Hightown, Night Stalker), Elliot Wolf (Dark Woods, Hunted), Eriq LaSalle (former EP/Director Chicago P.D.), and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

