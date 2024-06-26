Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: netflix, one piece, preview, season 2

One Piece Season 2: Meet Coetser/Dorry, Murray/Brogy, Russell/Crocus

Netflix's One Piece series has confirmed Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, and Clive Russell as Crocus for Season 2.

The casting news for the second season of Showrunners Joe Tracz & Matt Owens, Netflix, Tomorrow Studios, and publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece rolls on for a second day. Yesterday's news confirmed David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Late Night with The Devil) as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior, Lioness) as Miss Valentine, Camrus Johnson (Batwoman, Quiz Lady) as Mr. 5, and Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9. For this go-around, the streaming series is officially welcoming Werner Coetser (Getroud met rugby) as Dorry, Brendan Murray (Raised by Wolves) as Brogy, and Clive Russell (Game of Thrones) as Crocus. Here's a look at who's been cast and their on-screen alter egos:

In May, fans were treated to some more intel on what's to come from Editor Eric Litman during an interview with Gold Derby to discuss his work on the streaming series. Noting that being able to work on such a known global franchise as One Piece comes with a high level of "responsibility" as well as "honor," Litman likes what he's read of the second season so far – especially in terms of "some pretty cool powers" that are on the way. "I have read some of the scripts for season two," Liman revealed. "I'm pretty excited about where things are going. I don't want to say too much [but] there's some pretty cool powers coming." Here's a look at Litman's one-on-one with Gold Derby's Marcus Dixon – with Litman's tease about the second season kicking in at around the 13:05 mark in the video below:

Monkey D. Luffy Birthday Video Teases Mr. 3…

Godoy had much more on his mind than just offering "the greatest, coolest, and most inspiring pirate to ever sail the Grand Line" birthday wishes back in May – as we've now learned officially. Check out the cake in the video below… and how it looks like a candle… and then we have the "3" at the top that Godoy lights – before giving us a sly smile. Of course, that has to mean that we're getting "Loan Shark" Galdino, aka Mr. 3 (former officer agent of Baroque Works – alongside partner Miss Goldenweek – and the main antagonist of the "Little Garden Arc") for the second season. After eating the Doru Doru no Mi Devil Fruit, Mr. 3 develops the ability to create & control wax.

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

Owens & Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season – with Oda and Maeda also executive-producing alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, and Chris Symes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!