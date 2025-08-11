Posted in: Netflix, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: one piece, opinion

One Piece Star Posts Examples of Hate She's Received Over Casting

One Piece star Charithra Chandran posted some of the hate over her being cast as Miss Wednesday, as her co-stars rally to her defense.

Look, I get it. This is the part where I have to refer to One Piece fans making racist and other bullshit attacks at Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) for being cast as Miss Wednesday as being "trolls" or "haters" or gatekeepers" or "toxic" or whatever other clickbaity nonsense we use to not call them what they truly are. F***ing a**holes. Since this was tagged as an opinion piece (and since I've had to cover this same steaming pile of bullshit through "Star Wars," "Star Trek," "Doctor Who," and way too many other franchises), I can enjoy being blunt. Because if you're one of the folks who's been messaging Chandran with your hate or you agree with it, that's pretty much what you are, and you really don't deserve a speck of respect. A whole lot of disdain and disgust? Oh yeah, you've earned that – but that's all.

At this point, I should probably throw in some "deep analysis about the issues that they raise," but why? The vast majority of the crap being shoveled has to do with people either not liking the fact that she's a woman of color or that she doesn't match however they envision her to be (with a selection of smaller, random hate topics sprinkled into the mix). It's more than time for the rest of the geek community to step up and shut down the nonsense, and the studios/streamers need to do a much better job of protecting their people.

Here's a look at what Chandran shared earlier today, offering some examples of the hate that she's received. I've redacted the names and accounts not out of concern for those who posted, but to make sure that no f***ing a**holes are getting some weird kind of bragging right from it:

It didn't take long for members of the cast and production team to take to social media to defend Chandran and push back on what the f***ing a**holes have been doing. Here's a look at what Emily Rudd (Nami) and Rob Colletti (Wapol) had to share, with Colletti's statement getting a lot of attention and a lot of shares – here's why:

When the streaming series returns for its second season, our crew will take on fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm searching for the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Joining the second season are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. 0, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) as Miss All Sunday, Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess, Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M., Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon, Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu.

Owens and Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season, with Tracz and Stokes serving as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the third season. The series' executive producers also include Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios; Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda. The live-action series was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

