One-Punch Man Season 3: Manga Creators Tease Return of Popular Anime

The One-Punch Man anime is getting a third season. The 215th chapter of ONE and Yūsuke Murata's One-Punch Man manga revealed on Thursday that the manga's anime adaptation will have a third season. Chikashi Kubota, the character designer for the anime's first and second seasons, drew a teaser visual for the third season. Viz Media, who publish the English translation of the manga, sums up the series best: "Every time a promising villain appears, Saitama beats the snot out of 'em with one punch! Can he finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of superpowered boredom?"

ONE originally launched One Punch-Man as a webcomic in July 2009. Murata began redrawing the action superhero manga on the Tonari no Young Jump website in June 2012. Shueisha published the 26th volume of the tankubon (paperback) on June 8. One Punch-Man currently has 26 million copies of its compiled volumes in circulation. ONE continued to write and draw his own version of the story, which has branched into its own direction and is more comedic, while the version Murata draws is more consistent with current manga and anime conventions of action setpieces building the story to a massive, apocalyptic and cosmic climax.

Madhouse adapted One-Punch Man into a 12-episode anime series in Fall 2015. Daisuki, Hulu, and VIZ Media's Neon Alley platform streamed the anime with subtitles as it aired in Japan. Adult Swim's Toonami programming block debuted the show with an English dub in July 2016. VIZ Media released the anime series on home video in North America in April 2017. The first season was a big hit, introducing a satirical Japanese take on American-style superheroes with a bored and all-powerful hero who can literally splatter any bad guy with just one punch.

J.C.Staff produced the less acclaimed second season in Spring 2019. It was a reasonably faithful adaptation of the manga as it moved to its next arcs, building up its supporting cast of squabbling, status-obsessed superheroes as Saitama and his earnest cyborg apprentice Genos join the superheroes union. However, the story became increasingly more conventional, and it was less visually stylish than in the first season since it was produced by a different studio with a less distinctive house style. Crunchyroll and Hulu simulcast the anime in Europe and North America, respectively. Toonami aired the second season with an English dub in October 2019.

So far, no staff or animation studio has been announced for the third season of One-Punch Man.

Seasons One and Two of One-Punch Man are streaming on Crunchyroll.