Only Murders in the Building: Aaron Dominguez Talks S01, Show Family

Aaron Dominguez (Witchboard) reflected on what it was like working on the first season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Aaron Dominguez is about as humble as they come when it comes to actors. Still, it would probably be challenging to remain poised and not starstruck when you get cast in one of the biggest comedies of the streaming era in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, not knowing which screen legend you might get to share time with. As part of The Hardy Boys (not to be confused with the Hulu original series of the same name), named about the popular Nancy Drew universe characters, Dominguez played Oscar Torres, one of the members who solved mysterious together along with Mabel (Selena Gomez), Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), and Zoe Cassidy (Olivia Reis). Sadly, the group would dissolve with the death of Zoe, and Oscar takes the fall and is sentenced to prison. He resurfaces during season one when he's released from jail once Tim is also found murdered. While he eventually dates Mabel, she is also trying to solve Tim's murder with her new, much older associates, actor Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) for their true crime podcast. While promoting his horror film Witchboard, Dominguez spoke to Bleeding Cool about his time on the Martin and John Hoffman-created series, the spontaneous who's who of entertainment powerhouses who could show up at any minute, and how the Only Murders in the Building cast became family.

Only Murders in the Building: How the Series Became a Comedic Golden Opportunity for Aaron Dominguez

I can only imagine how much of a dream it was for you to share the screen with so many veterans on 'Only Murders in the Building,' like Steve Martin and Martin Short. What's your fondest memory of being in that series?

Yeah, dude. I want to shout out to that entire cast and crew. I miss those guys along with Selena [Gomez], too. Speaking of intros, ('Only Murders in the Building') was my intro to the comedy space. ('Witchboard') is my intro into the horror thriller genre. It was hard not to get starstruck, and I was a bit surprised when I first got onto that show, because of the magnitude of the people who were on it. Like you said, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and all the phenomenal guest stars they have on that show: Amy Ryan, Julian Cihi, Tina Fey, and Nathan Lane.

There was so many actors on that show until the day or the week, you never knew who they had hired so you could see anyone walking through those doors, and be like, "Holy shit!" It was great, man. I'll never take that job for granted for what it did for me. It was a phenomenal experience getting to shoot in New York, too, which is like a second home to me. I'm an East Coaster, having lived in New York and growing up going there. It was all-encompassing, and everything I thought it would be.

I'll always remember them as my family, and you never know, like maybe I'll come back on that show, as TV goes, right? You can always plug, and everything's interchangeable, but I love the 'Only Murders in the Building' family, and I miss them dearly.

The Avenue and Highland's Witchboard, which also stars Madison Iseman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Melanie Jarnson, Charlie Tahan, and Antonia Desplat, comes to theaters on August 15th. Only Murders in the Building season five three-episode premiere streams September 9th on Hulu.

