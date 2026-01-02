Posted in: Hulu, MGM, TV | Tagged: Only Murders in the Building, Three Amigos!

Only Murders in the Building: Chase Eyeing Reunion with Short, Martin

Only Murders in the Building has a fan in Chevy Chase, who would love to reunite with his Three Amigos co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

As Chevy Chase finds himself back in the news lately, primarily to promote his CNN documentary I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not, which comes from his Weekend Update signature like on Saturday Night Live, and what some can argue is his peak relevance, some old wounds have resurfaced given his abrasive nature from SNL LGBTQ alum Terry Sweeney reminding the world of Chase's insensitive and uncouth AIDS sketch pitch suggesting "weighing" Sweeney every week or how every major player in NBC's Community opted not to participate the Marina Zanovich documentary stemming from the events that led to Chase's firing. During an appearance at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Va, on December 29th, Chase was asked if there was any film he'd like to revisit, and he responded (via People) to 1986's Three Amigos!, which co-star Martin Short and Steve Martin, both currently star in the Hulu murder-mystery comedy series Only Murders in the Building alongside Selena Gomez.

'Only Murders in the Building' Fan Chevy Chase Would Love a 'Three Amigos!' Reunion with Martin Short and Steve Martin

"Right now they're busy on TV making that 'I only have murders in my building,'" Chase said of his former costars, before his wife, Jayni Chase, corrected him, saying, "Only Murders in the Building is a very good show." Chevy added, "It's a good show. Yes, it's good, they're good, but they really are lacking me. That's where we gotta get going." Chase then argued, "If you really want to have a movie with Steve and Marty, you have to have me. I miss them, that's all I'm saying. I really miss them, they're great."

Only Murders… is currently filming its sixth season, with the season five finale released at the end of October 2025. As the saying goes, "Never say never," Chase's lingering toxic reputation likely doesn't endear his chances of appearing in the series in any capacity are likely low. Directed by John Landis, Three Amigos! had Martin (who also co-wrote the script with SNL creator Lorne Michaels and songwriter Randy Newman), Chase, and Short play Lucky Day, Dusty Bottoms, and Ned Nederlander, three out-of-work silent film actors who are mistaken for real heroes by the desperate inhabitants of a small Mexican village under threat of a notorious bandit and his gang. The film was a modest success, with a budget of $25 million and a box office of $39.2 million, but it has since earned a cult following. As for a legacy sequel, it won't work theatrically, but a streamer like Prime Video could take a chance. For more, including previous efforts to revisit Three Amigos! with comments from Short, you can check out the complete article.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!