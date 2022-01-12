Only Murders In The Building S02: MacLaine & Schumer, Lane Return; SAG

Hulu's Only Murders In The Building is receiving some much-deserved praise during this award season, three Screen Actors Guild (SAG) 2022 award nominations to be exact. While I'm not surprised by the amount of love given to the mystery-comedy series, I am confounded by where the nominations landed.

Only Murders In The Building has received three SAG nominations, "Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series", "Steve Martin- Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series", and "Martin Short- Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series". Looking at that nice list of nominations, there's so much to be excited about, from Martin Short's first SAG nomination to the recognition of the comedic series' great first season, but something's missing. Selena Gomez was snubbed this year for a nomination in the "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series" category in her role as Mabel in Only Murders In The Building.

Gomez understood the role of Mabel perfectly in the first season, acting alongside big names like Short & Martin with such incredible ease. It's difficult to understand the exclusion of her from that list of other incredible women in comedy series from the last year. But in reality, I see only an upwards ride towards multiple awards in Gomez's future and I hope she sees that in her incredible work as well. Without Mabel, the podcasting partnership of Only Murders In The Building would be incomplete.

Selena, you are the MAIN member. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Martin Short recently spoke with Deadline about casting and progress on the second season of Only Murders In The Building. The first and second episodes are apparently done shooting after last month, with attention now going to shooting episodes 3 and 4. Short discussed working with Tina Fey in this second season, while also realizing the impact his thrilling SAG nomination has had for him. The emphasis on a strong writing team and work of EP and writer John Hoffman, as well as EP Dan Fogelman, has made Short incredibly proud of this whodunit series they've developed. A look at who will be joining the second season of Only Murders In The Building comes with some incredible names such as Cara Delevingne, Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, and a returning Nathan Lane (as Teddy Dimas). With all this news on the second season and a plethora of awards, I'm beyond excited for what mysteries await us all and our favorite fictional podcasting trio.