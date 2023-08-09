Posted in: Hulu, Review, TV | Tagged: hulu, martin short, meryl streep, OMITB, Only Murders in the Building, Review, selena gomez, steve martin

Only Murders In The Building S03 E01/E02: No More No-No's For Bobo

The third season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building has launched us into an exciting new era of mystery for our favorite podcasting trio.

The first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building season three launched us into an exciting new era of mystery for our favorite podcasting trio. Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin) are approaching some surprising twists that test their focus on the mysteries ahead. In the first and second episodes of the season, we get a look at not only what questions are arriving but what players are involved with Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd). Fair warning, potential spoilers and more are ahead for these episodes. Make sure to watch it all on Hulu if you don't wish for things to be spoiled!

Only Murders in the Building had a fantastic launch to its third season, especially with the opening for episode one. Charles' narration of Loretta's (Meryl Streep) origin story was a perfect backdrop in the opening. The opening was like a gorgeous wave of content. Younger Loretta getting closer to the stage at the Gooseberry Theater in 1962, gently beckoned the character's story to shore, and her audition for Oliver's play Death Rattle brought it all back to the sea (our main story). It was a brilliant decision to have moments like this one take place. Oliver arriving in the same spot Loretta did as a child in the theater was poignant and a fantastic introduction to the character and season.

Mabel, Charles, and Oliver continue to be a superb trio, and the jokes between them are effortless. Streep brings so much to the role. But then again, she's always been a brilliant actress. Episode one continued to include hilarious and pause-worthy moments amid serious scenes and emotion. Loretta tries out insane accents during the table read, a concerning intimate kiss between Cliff (Wesley Taylor) and his mother (the producer) Donna (Linda Emond) takes place, Ben has a documentary with Tobert (Jesse Williams), and cookies are off-limit for the man of the hour. A lot happens, more moments than possible to go through. They are almost all fantastic and worth the watch.

Only Murders in the Building included some terrific monologues in both episodes. These heartfelt moments brought me in and kept me there. This series truly shows how much of a master it is in switching between comedy and drama. There's some outstanding editing taking place, from Oliver's minor heart attack to the handkerchief scenarios brought up by Mabel. The switches have been heightened and improved by the timing of every editing decision. That's what makes this series great, and it's awesome to see it continue to lift those strengths outside of the brilliant writing. And the writing truly shines in this introduction to season three and puts so much valuable information in Ben's interactions with others. The comedic absurdity in lines like "No more 'no no's for Bobo" reminds me why I not only love Rudd but also why I love the mental image of a writer coming up with that line.

The details and little reveals produce a story worth investing in. This can be said for the easter eggs and jokes made in the writing as well. Rudd taking on a character that is an actor known for a part where he played a large fighting cobra is the insane irony I love and makes me want to rewatch Ant-Man. The deeper connections made between character backgrounds and other characters' development are first-class. While Mabel may be a fan of Ben's, it's not from his larger projects; instead, it's because of his Girl Cop series that connected her to her mom during a difficult time of shared grief. The moments of detail are vital, and they connect so well together.

For these first two episodes of the third season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, not much felt flawed or out of place. I wasn't a complete fan of the musical-like sequence, even if it gave way to Oliver's idea to transform his play. It reflected his extravagant nature for sure, but it shifted the subtle inner thoughts we experienced alongside Oliver during his time of rest. Some of the beginning jokes in the first episode felt a tad uncomfortable at times, but when thinking about it…it makes sense. Mabel has felt like she's disconnecting from Oliver and Charles, so the easy flow of dialogue isn't at that same level. The shared trauma and mystery aren't there just yet, and when episode two arrives, puzzle pieces begin to lock into place for the three. Overall, the two episodes did an excellent job of launching the new season into another wonderful and surprising world of classic mystery. Minor flaws had no way around the great craftsmanship seen in these first two episodes. ming

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episodes 1 & 2 Review by Brittney Bender 9 / 10 Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, S03 E01/E02, was a fantastic step forward into the new season, twisting expectations in a unique enough way that reignited the inner detective in us all. Credits Production Hulu

