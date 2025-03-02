Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: oscars

Oscars 2025 Kick-Off: L.A. Tribute, Grande & Erivo's "Wicked" Medley

The 97th Oscars kicked off with a video tribute to Los Angeles and a "Wicked" medley from Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo - here's a look!

We knew heading into tonight's Conan O'Brien-hosted 97th Oscars (airing on ABC and streaming on Hulu) that the long-running award ceremony would be honoring the city of Los Angeles and doing its part to raise funds for the city's recovery efforts from devastating wind storms and wildfires that devastated Southern California earlier this year. That's exactly what we got to kick off the show, with "The Oscars Love L.A." featuring a compilation of famous films set in and celebrating Los Angeles. From there, the opening segued to Ariana Grande singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Personally, we're not sure if that was meant to be a continuation of the tribute to Los Angeles or not, but it sure felt like it was and hit on a strong emotional level. After that, we were treated to Grande and Cynthia Erivo performing a medley of songs from their Best Picture-nominated film Wicked.

You can check out the tribute video to Losa Angeles above, while the Wicked medley from Grande and Erivo is waiting for you below:

Executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan have a team that includes Rob Paine, who returns as co-executive producer, and Taryn Hurd and Sarah Levine Hall, who return as producers. In addition, supervising choreographer Mandy Moore and lighting designers Bob Dickinson and Noah Mitz have rejoined the team. Producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney join the team for the first time. In addition, the show's production team includes director Hamish Hamilton, production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley, and music director Michael Bearden. The writing team for this year's ceremony includes Amberia Allen, José Arroyo, Josh Comers, Dan Cronin, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Berkley Johnson, Ian Karmel, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Conan O'Brien, Matt O'Brien, Agathe Panaretos, and Mike Sweeney.

