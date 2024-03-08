Posted in: Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: max, OFMD, our flag means death, Rhys Darby, taiki waititi

Our Flag Means Death Has "Reached the End of the Road": David Jenkins

David Jenkins took to social media to break the news that Our Flag Means Death had "reached the end of the road" and wouldn't be returning.

Article Summary David Jenkins confirms the end of Our Flag Means Death on social media.

The "Renew as a Crew" fan campaign received industry-wide notice through its efforts.

Jenkins shared gratitude for fan support alongside behind-the-scenes images from the series.

No alternate home found for the pirate comedy despite the efforts of its creators and cast.

Despite the best efforts of a passionate, devoted fanbase that brought its "Renew as a Crew" campaign into the national spotlight, we have some unfortunate news to pass along to those who've been putting in the work to bring back series creator-showrunner David Jenkins, Emmy-nominated executive producer & star Taika Waititi, and Emmy-nominated executive producer Garrett Basch's Rhys Darby-starring Our Flag Means Death. On Thursday, Jenkins took to social media to break the bad news that the series has "reached the end of the road" and will not be returning (despite "many complimentary meetings, conversations, etc") and to express his love & gratitude for all of the fans' support.

"I can officially confirm that we've reached the end of the road. At least as far as this sweet show is concerned," Jenkins wrote in an Instagram post, one that also included behind-the-scenes images from the show's two-season run. "After many complimentary meetings, conversations, etc, it seems there is no alternate home for our crew. Thank you to all of you who sent us out with tremendous love and care. Your campaign was noticed across the industry. But more importantly it made all of us who worked on this show better able to deal with the loss." The series creator continued, "To you wonderful fans: thank you. You are lovely and earnest. Those kinds of things feel in short supply at times. But they aren't. A love like ours can't disappear in an instant. When we see each other off in mystic, say hello. We won't say goodbye because we're not leaving. We're just taking a breather until next time we can share something together 💜🦄🏴‍☠️ #ourflagmeansdeath." Here's a look at the original post:

In addition to Darby and Waititi, the second season featured returning cast members Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O'Neill, David Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Leslie Jones. In addition, Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Anapela Polataivao, and Erroll Shand, and guest stars Minnie Driver and Bronson Pinchot also joined the cast as recurring guest stars. Max's Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Academy Award-winner Taika Waititi, alongside creator-showrunner David Jenkins. In addition to his duties as showrunner, Jenkins directed the first two episodes of season two. Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, and Antoine Douaihy also serve as executive producers.

