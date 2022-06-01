Our Flag Means Death: HBO Max Series Will Set Sail for Season 2

Some great news for fans of Academy Award-winner & multi-Emmy Award nominee Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows, Jojo Rabbit) and writer-showrunner David Jenkins' (People of Earth) Our Flag Means Death. Earlier today, HBO Max announced that the Rhys Darby (Wrecked, "Jumanji" film franchise)-starring historical comedy series will be returning for a second season. Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, had this to say about the news, "We are so happy to bring this truly one-of-a-kind series back! We congratulate David, Taika, Rhys, and the entire talented cast and crew, and thank the show's fans for embracing it wholeheartedly." Jenkins added, "We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans' open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet. Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible."

Joining Darby and Waititi during the first season were Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America, Saturday Night Live), Nat Faxon (Friends from College), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Nathan Foad (Bloods), Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), Con O'Neill (The Batman), Vico Ortiz (Vida), Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting), David Fane (Next Goal Wins, Bro'Town), Joel Fry (Cruella, In The Earth), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen, Army of Thieves), Matt Maher (Marriage Story, Captain Marvel), Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Los Espookys), and Samba Schutte (Sunnyside, 9-1-1).

The unique new comedy is (very) loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.