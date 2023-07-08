Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, dead city, fear the walking dead, opinion, rick & michonne, The Walking Dead, TWD

Our The Walking Dead Universe/SDCC Wish List Involves Melissa McBride

With The Walking Dead Universe expecting a pretty big SDCC, here's what we're hoping to see from "Rick & Michonne," "Daryl Dixon" & more!

If you're a fan of The Walking Dead universe, then we're pretty sure you're going to be keeping your radar set on San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC 2023) for Friday, July 21st. That's when attendees are expected to get (based on the overview released) "exclusive, first-look access to all things " TWDU. Now, let's get the "bad news" stuff out of the way first. With the ongoing writers' strike and the possibility of a SAG-AFTRA strike kicking in this weekend, who will actually be attending the extended session is still a ten-ton question mark. But for this exercise, we're going to put aside the real-world possibilities and drop a "wish list" of what we're hoping to get out of the weekend – whether it ends up being a full panel presentation or needing to go the virtual route.

"Fear the Walking Dead": At least a teaser, if not an official trailer, for the remaining six episodes (along with a release date). Also, it would be nice if they did something to honor Lennie James' run as Morgan Jones. Oh, and as much Colman Domingo as allowable by law…

"The Walking Dead: Dead City": Since it seems more and more like a second season is on the way, an appearance by Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan (live or video) officially announcing Season 2 would be a nice touch. Could they tease something about the season? Depends on how much has already been mapped out. And – depending on the strike situation – what can be discussed could be another huge question mark.

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon": Checkin in on the second-most eagerly-anticipated upcoming TWDU series, we definitely expect to see Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. And it shouldn't be too much to ask for an official trailer or extended preview. But if they really want to tear the internet a new one? Have Melissa McBride & Reedus appear together (live or video) to confirm Carol's return for a now-officially-confirmed second season.

"The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne": Is "anything & everything" too vague of a response? Obviously, we need to see Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln – and let's add Pollyanna McIntosh to that list. While the series won't be hitting until 2024, we're thinking that it's not too early for at least a 30-second teaser – which would also be a great opportunity to confirm some additional cast members (including those spoiled by images from the set). And since the other two spinoff series appear to be heading toward second seasons, some clarity on if this will be a one-and-done or if it has the potential to lead to more should be offered.

"More Tales from the Walking Dead Universe": This could be an unexpected highlight of the presentation as we look to the digital short-form anthology series to roll out the creative teams, casts & additional highlights of what's to come. I'm interested in seeing how it compares/contrasts with the impressive "first season" of the cable series.

"The Walking Dead" Wildcard: A live-theater production? An animated series? A musical? The original series retold via marionettes? We have it in the back of our minds that there might be some surprising news regarding the TWD universe that we didn't see coming. Or could it just be reckless fanboy "wishful thinking"?

