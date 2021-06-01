Outlander Season 6 in Early 2022, 8 Eps; Extended Season 7 with 16 Eps

If you're a fan of STARZ's adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's "Outlander" series of novels, then "World 'Outlander' Day" is already a pretty special day- but this morning, the cable network made it even more so with the news that the sixth season of popular series has wrapped production, is in post-production and will premiere in early 2022 with a 90-minute season-opener. Now here's where it gets tricky with your season scorecards. Because of COVID-related production issues, Season 6 will only run eight episodes. Production on the seventh season will begin in early 2022 and will be an extended season of 16 episodes. Outlander Season 6 is based on Gabaldon's sixth book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, with Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan returning as Claire and Jamie Fraser, alongside Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin as Brianna and Roger MacKenzie, and John Bell as Young Ian. The seventh season is set to be based on the seventh book of the series, An Echo in the Bone.

To put an exclamation mark on the news, STARZ also released new preview images from the upcoming sixth season as well as a season overview- all of which you can check out below:

Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care.

"We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge," said showrunner Matthew B. Roberts. "Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy." For Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for STARZ, it's about doing what's right for the creators so they can tell their stories in the fullest way possible. "We are committed to telling the story fully with gripping and bold storylines in the upcoming eight-episode season that introduces viewers to new characters including Tom, Allan and Malva Christie [Mark Lewis-Jones, Alexander Vlahos and Jessica Reynolds] who create tension on the Ridge," said Davis. "We can't wait for viewers to see the exciting sixth season that reflects the Starz #TakeTheLead initiative through unapologetic storytelling and powerful female characters."

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.