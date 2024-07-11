Posted in: Preview, Starz, TV | Tagged: Outlander, preview, starz

Outlander Season 7 Part 2, Prequel "Blood of My Blood" Images Released

Fans were treated to preview images, overviews, and more for Starz's Outlander Season 7 Part 2 and the prequel series, "Blood of My Blood."

Today was a big day for "Outlander" fans, with a lot of news and previews coming their way courtesy of Starz's TCA 2024 Summer Press event. First up, the original series will return for the second part of season seven on Friday, November 22nd – with new episodes available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, new episodes will debut at 8 pm ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. But that's not all, because the cable network also dropped first-look images and an overview for the prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Here's a look at what you need to know about both shows…

Coming off of the first half of Outlander Season 7, viewers find Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War forced them to choose between standing by those they loved and fighting for the land they had made their new home. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) face new enemies across time and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire's marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other? The season also stars David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter. Here's a look at a new set of images that were released earlier today:

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will explore the lives and relationships of Claire's parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods. With the 2025-premiering 10-episode series currently in production in Scotland, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Matthew B Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer on both series, with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Jim Kohlberg serving as executive producers on both as well. Moore and Davis developed Outlander for television under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan also serve as executive producers on Outlander, which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, Story Mining & Supply Company and Sony Pictures Television. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company, and Sony Pictures Television. Starz's "Outlander" franchise is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing The New York Times bestseller list.

