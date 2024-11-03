Posted in: Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: over the garden wall, Patrick McHale

Over the Garden Wall 10th Anniversary Stop-Motion Short Released

Check out the new short from Cartoon Network, Aardman Animations, and Patrick McHale, honoring the 10th anniversary of Over the Garden Wall.

Early in October, the word came down that Patrick McHale's beloved Over the Garden Wall would be getting a stop-motion short in honor of its ten-year anniversary on November 3rd. Guess what today is? That's right! McHale, Cartoon Network, and animation studio Aardman Animations (Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep) released the new short earlier today, and we have it waiting for you above.

Here's a look at the social media post that went out earlier today with the release of the short, followed by a rundown of the creative team who worked together to bring it to life:

All that was lost has been revealed 🐸🍂 Happy 10th Anniversary to Over the Garden Wall, the mini series that has turned into a delightful autumnal tradition. Thank you to all the fans for your love and appreciation. Keep wandering, keep getting lost in the woods, the Unknown is… pic.twitter.com/4JUZfKKV76 — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) November 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The voice cast for Cartoon Network's Over the Garden Wall included Elijah Wood as Wirt, Collin Dean as Greg, Melanie Lynskey as Beatrice, Christopher Lloyd as the Woodsman, Jack Jones as Greg's Frog, and Samuel Ramey as the Beast. In addition, John Cleese, Tim Curry, Chris Isaak, Shirley Jones, Thomas Lennon, Jenna Ortega, Bebe Neuwirth, and others lent their voices to the cast. The animated series would go on to win an Emmy Award in 2015 for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Nick Cross). Here's a look at the announcement post that went out earlier today – followed by what McHale and Aardman had to share about the upcoming animated tribute:

New 2-minute Over the Garden Wall short is coming Nov 3rd! In stop-motion! It's pretty beautiful, i think, and i hope people like it. Follow @cartoonnetwork & @aardman for more info and posts along the way. https://t.co/1fuYohf1fu — Patrick McHale (@Patrick_McHale) October 7, 2024 Show Full Tweet

