Overlook: HBO Max Passes on J.J. Abrams' "The Shining" Series Spinoff

Remember back in 2019 when J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Prods. signed that massive deal with WarnerMedia that included projects such as the "Justice League Dark" series Madame X and Constantine (though neither officially confirmed) as well as Overlook, inspired by the demonic hotel at the dark heart of Stephen King's The Shining? Well, you can scratch that last one off of HBO Max's list, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that the streaming service is passing on the series. Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television are reportedly shopping the project, which is expected to find a new home (with Netflix reportedly the frontrunner among a number of competing homes but no official new home announced at the time of this writing). Reportedly, the streaming service liked the service but couldn't see a fit for it "at this time" [Ed. Note: An odd response considering most streaming services usually have a very broad view when it comes to their programming slate. Plus, King isn't lacking in folks wanting to do business with him].

Written by Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown, the horror-thriller series is inspired by and would feature iconic characters from King's classic horror novel while exploring the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction. Bad Robot still has Westworld on HBO and the upcoming Demimonde, as well as Duster and Subject To Change at HBO Max (with Fledgling currently in development at HBO). Abrams and Bad Robot's Head of Television Ben Stephenson serve as executive producers, with Rachel Rusch Rich, Bad Robot's EVP of Television, onboard as a co-executive producer.

