Ozark Showrunner Clarifies Any Confusion Over THAT Final Scene Ozark EP & Showrunner Chris Mundy was surprised about the debate over THAT final scene, sharing what he says it was meant to represent.

So for those of you still debating that final moment in the series finale of Netflix's Ozark and what it meant from a body count perspective, series showrunner Chris Mundy is a bit surprised because he thought it was pretty clear. That was one of a number of topics covered during Netflix's Q&A panel for the series over the weekend by Mundy and series stars Jason Bateman & Julia Garner. Of particular interest were the two headline-grabbing deaths that left a lot of viewers talking, but for very different reasons.

First, we saw private investigator Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg) struck down by Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) before he could expose the Byrdes (Bateman, Laura Linney). And then there was the death of Garner's Ruth Langmore, with the decision causing Mundy to "wake up at four in the morning" debating the move before concluding that Ruth's death "was the right decision for the show." In the following highlights, Mundy further expands on the thinking going into the decision to kill off Ruth, and makes it clear what happened after the final scene cut to black.

Yes, The Byrdes Did Get Away With It: Although Jonah killing Sattem is a "karmic bill" that the Byrdes needed to pay for what that had done, Mundy makes it clear that Jonah only killed Sattem… and not his parents. "Definitively in my mind, and anyone's free to think whatever they want, but in my mind, he absolutely shot Mel, and Mel is dead. And that's that. I just didn't want to see it. It was over. If you shot him, then you're in the blood and the guts… but the show was over. He did it," Mundy explained.

Ruth's Death Made for a "Stronger Character": "Ruth was almost a stronger character in death than she would have been if she was off living somewhere. That was our hope for the show. As everyone's favorite character — Jason's favorite character, my favorite character — you just wanted to do it justice," Mundy explained in regards to Ruth's final fate.