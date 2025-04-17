Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: pacific rim

Pacific Rim Prequel Series in Development at Amazon's Prime Video

Prime Video is developing a live-action Pacific Rim prequel series, with Eric Heisserer (Arrival) serving as writer and executive producer.

It was back in 2024 when the news came down that Eric Heisserer (Arrival, Shadow and Bone) and Heisserer & Carmen Lewis' Chronology production banner had signed a first-look television deal with Legendary Entertainment. Under the terms of the deal, Heisserer and Lewis would be looking to dive into Legendary's IP library to develop and produce television projects, including a "Pacific Rim" origin story series. Earlier today, Variety reported exclusively that the live-action series has found a home at Amazon's Prime Video in a deal set between Amazon MGM Studios and Legendary Television. The prequel series will see Heisserer serve as writer and executive producer, and would not preclude the possibility of future films. The epic Jaegers/Kaiju franchise began in 2013 with the global box office hit film Pacific Rim, followed by the sequel film Pacific Rim Uprising in 2018 and the two-season Netflix anime series Pacific Rim: The Black, which hit the streaming service between 2021 and 2022.

"Eric is a multitalented, prolific creator whose track record of critical and commercial successes speaks for itself," shared Jason Clodfelter, President, Legendary Television, when the news of the project was first revealed last year. "We are thrilled to launch our partnership with Eric, Chronology, and Carmen with a new entry in the epic, globally popular 'Pacific Rim' universe. We are certain their vision will make for an enthralling expansion to Legendary's beloved franchise."

"The biggest thing I've done is sit down with my reps once a year to say: This is where I want to be in 3 years, here are the things I would like for you to do to try and help me get there, and these are the things I will be doing on my own to get there. Then, once a month, I email my reps with a status update. I list out everything I've done and am currently working on and how it tracks with that larger goal, and then I nudge them for updates on their side. This keeps us all honest. And if one of us starts to drop off, there is [a] clear record of how/when it got off track," Heisserer shared during a Reddit AMA interview back in 2017 when asked how he balances the art and business sides of his work.

