Paige VanZant Will Sign With AEW Next Wednesday on Dynamite

MMA star Paige VanZant is set to sign an AEW contract live on Dynamite next Wednesday, as promised by American Top Team's Dan Lambert last night on Rampage and confirmed on Twitter by Tony Khan. VanZant, who has previously been involved in promos and scuffles for angles involving Lambert, will be officially All Elite as of next Wednesday, assuming things don't go awry. And The Chadster is incredibly cheesed off about it.

VanZant seemed to be headed toward a match with Brandi Rhodes before Rhodes and her husband wisely left AEW for WWE. But even though Tony Khan decisively lost the battle with WWE for Cody and Brandi's contracts, Tony Khan will go ahead with signing VanZant anyway, and in exchange, he will grant a TNT Championship match to Scorpio Sky on Dynamite as well. Anything to literally stab Vince McMahon right in the back, right Tony Khan?

Personally, it looks to The Chadster like Tony Khan is desperate to save face after losing Brandi Rhodes and is now trying to carry on as if WWE hasn't once and for all been proven as the greatest wrestling company to ever live.

I had offered a 7th spot in the Face of the Revolution match to 2021 winner @ScorpioSky but instead I just bartered with Dan Lambert: Scorpio Sky will challenge the winner of tonight's 3 way #AEWRampage TNT Title match this Wednesday @ Dynamite + @paigevanzant will sign with @AEW https://t.co/uCOf6HWFPZ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Knowing Dan Lambert I don't trust him as far as I can throw him, so you won't see a @paigevanzant is All Elite graphic or any confirmation of an agreement until something is signed, because I won't rely on a Dan Lambert promise. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

That's rich coming from Tony Khan. Tony Khan promised that AEW was going to focus on their own product and not compete with WWE, and then they went and drove The Chadster's beloved NXT off of Wednesday nights. Auughh man! So unfair!

Meanwhile, while Scorpio Sky may have a title match set for Wednesday, his Men of the Year partner Ethan Page is out of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution after losing to Christian Cage in the Rampage main event last night.

AEW Revolution will air on PPV on Sunday, March 6th at 8PM Eastern. The show will be available to stream on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on Fite TV internationally, in addition to on traditional PPV providers and in select theaters. Emanating from Orlando Florida, the show will feature an AEW World Championship match for the main event, with Hangman Page defending against Adam Cole. Dr. Britt Baker DMD will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against challenger and rival Thunder Rosa. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend the belts in a triple threat against The Young Bucks and reDRagon. Tay Conti will challenge TBS Champion Jade Cargill in another title match. Plus, CM Punk will face MJF in a dog collar match. TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will team with Darby Allin and Sting to take on Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy. Chris Jericho will fight Eddie Kingston, with Jericho forced to shake Kingston's hand if Kingston wins. Jon Moxley will face Bryan Danielson in a match that could lead to a new stable formed by the two former WWE Superstars. And in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy, and Christian Cage will compete for a future shot at the TNT Championship. Also on the Buy-In pre-show for AEW Revolution, Hook will take on QT Marshall and Kris Statlander will face Leyla Hirsch. And added at the last minute, Pac and Penta Oscuro will team with newly returned Erick Redbeard to face the House of Black on the Buy-In. It's as stacked a card as The Chadster has ever seen, which is incredibly disrespectful to WWE so close to WrestleMania, but what else can you expect from Tony Khan, who doesn't understand anything about the professional wrestling business and who lets his personal vendetta against The Chadster drive his decision-making as if making The Chadster sexually impotent is ever going to put butts in the seats.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling