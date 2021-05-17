Pam & Tommy: Anthony Mackie on Sebastian Stan's Transformation & More

Earlier this month, Hulu shared a look at Lily James (Rebecca) and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as actress/model Pamela Anderson (Baywatch) and Motley Crew member Tommy Lee from the upcoming event series Pam & Tommy. And for the most part, the reaction was a combination of shock with a heavy dose of being righteously impressed. Well, not everyone was a fan- Hole singer Courtney Love called the project "f***ing outrageous" so it would be safe to say she won't be watching. One person who does sound like they're going to be watching is Stan's best bud and on-screen The Falcon and the Winter Soldier partner Anthony Mackie.

Speaking with Variety during Sunday night's 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Mackie was impressed enough to joke that he was "horrified" by what he saw. "He sent me a video on set and a few photos and I was blown away," the actor revealed. "I was really surprised and impressed that he was able to do it. I was horrified. I was like, 'What are you doing?! You're playing Tommy Lee?'…It's just humbling when you see your friend and he succeeds. And he crushed it." For Mackie, it's satisfying for folks to see Stan as the versatile actor that he is. "Sebastian is a great actor…people being able to see him for the chameleon that he is, not just the beautifully amazing, blue-eyed god that he is — it's very refreshing to see your friend win," Mackie said.

Next up, we're checking in with hairstylist/artist Barry Lee Moe who offered a look at James during the Baywatch days- and no, that isn't really Anderson. Though to be fair, we had to check and recheck about a dozen times:

Joining James and Stan are Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape; Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, the man who helped distribute the sex tape; Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier, Pepi Sonuga as Melanie, Andrew Dice Clay as Butchie, Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella, and Mozhan Marnò as Gail Chwatsky. Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee executive produce via Point Grey; as do Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug via Annapurna; Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco, and Dylan Sellers. The eight-episode series is helmed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and tells the true story of how the first-ever viral video came to be: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape. Now here's a look at Rogen sharing his timely fashion sense:

My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am. #PamandTommy — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 7, 2021

Though many will focus on the couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the national conversation it created over celebrity and privacy (as well as Tommy Lee's muti-tasking abilities when it comes to piloting a boat), the series will begin with Anderson and Lee's 96-hour "courtship" in 1995 that resulted in the two getting married. While there are still unanswered questions surrounding how the tape was obtained, Anderson would go on to sure video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group (IEG). The matter would be settled via a confidential agreement, with IEG returning to making the video available through its website. Though reports are that both Anderson and Lee are aware of Pam & Tommy being in development since earlier this year, neither are currently involved.