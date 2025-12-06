Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Paradise

Paradise Season 2 Set for Feb 2026 Premiere; Teaser, Poster Released

Returning on Feb. 23rd, check out the teaser for Hulu and Dan Fogelman's Sterling K. Brown and Shailene Woodley-starring Paradise Season 2.

Article Summary Paradise Season 2 premieres February 23, 2026, with the first three episodes dropping on Hulu.

New teaser released, offering a first look at the next chapter of Dan Fogelman's hit sci-fi drama.

Sterling K. Brown's Xavier leaves the bunker, seeking Teri as secrets and conflicts rise in Paradise.

Season 2 pivots the story, promising big twists and changes for fans of Paradise and sci-fi TV.

São Paulo, Brazil's CCXP is a really great fan event/convention that has a tradition of dropping some great news and previews, and that continued this weekend. If you're a fan of Hulu and series creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman's Sterling K. Brown and Shailene Woodley-starring Paradise, there's a whole lot for you to love about today. First up, we have a new key art poster and confirmation that Season 2 will drop its first three episodes on Monday, February 23rd.

Based on the official overview that was posted for the second season, "Xavier (Brown) searches for Teri (Enuka Okuma) out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origins." But that was far from all, because we were also treated to an official teaser (which we have waiting for you above).

"I have a plan for three seasons of the show. Without giving away too much, each season of the show is a slightly different show, within the same show with the same characters," Fogelman previously shared. "There's twists and turns in the course of the season. Then the seventh episode is kind of a standalone episode of the show. As we go into the second season, we pivot a little bit, but in a way that I think is very followable. But yes, there's big moves ahead."

Alongside Brown and Woodley, the second season of the hit streaming series also stars Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, and Charlie Evans, with recurring guest stars James Marsden, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers.

Produced by 20th Television, Hulu's Paradise is created and executive-produced by Dan Fogelman. In addition, Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!