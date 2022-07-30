Pat McAfee Cheats to Beat Happy Corbin in Unfair SummerSlam Match

In an extremely unfair match, Pat McAfee used a low blow to defeat The Chadster's favorite wrestler, Happy Corbin, at SummerSlam. This was just so devastating to The Chadster, who has been waiting for weeks to see Corbin get his revenge on McAfee. Making matters worse, Michael Cole was just so biased during this match, with only Corey Graves providing an unbiased and pro-Corbin perspective.

The Chadster is honored to share his report from the Bleeding Cool live SummerSlam results page here:

Corbin vs. McAfee kicked off the second half of SummerSlam, but in The Chadster's eyes, it was the main event. Everyone knows that Happy Corbin is The Chadster's favorite wrestler, so The Chadster has been dying to see him get revenge on the extremely disrespectful McAfee. Corbin wore matching blue sneakers, tights, vest, and fedora to the ring. The man really has style. McAfee wore black shorts and a black tank top, but he had a choir singing "bum *** Corbin" for his entrance music. Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster would just like to say that the commentary during this match was extremely unfair. Maybe Vince McMahon needs to come back and start yelling in the announcers' ears again, because Michael Cole was so biased in rooting for Pat McAfee during the entire match, Happy Corbin had to shove at one point to keep him in his place, and Cole continued to say really mean things about Corbin, like calling him a "bully." The only one bullying here was Michael Cole! So disrespectful. The match was going great, and obviously, it was five stars, but then Corbin accidentally hit the ref, and McAfee used the opportunity to hit a low blow on Corbin and pin him. What a travesty of justice! Corbin had that match won and McAfee stole it so unfairly! The Chadster is going to write a very polite email to WWE customer support after this and beg them to reconsider this decision. After the match, Corbin celebrated with Cole and took a beer from the fans, which The Chadster thinks was extremely biased of the fan who gave it to him.

You can watch highlights from Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin at SummerSlam below:

Bleeding Cool is covering WWE SummerSlam live, the fulfillment of The Chadster's boyhood dream. You can follow along here and at our SummerSlam tag. SummerSlam is taking place in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, starting at 7PM Eastern for the Kickoff show. The advertised card for the show is:

The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day in a No Disqualification Match

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Cobin

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory for the United States Championship

The Usos (c) vs. the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championships with Jeff Jarrett as Special Guest Referee

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women's Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match

Isn't that the best card for a wrestling show you've ever seen?! The Chadster wishes this SummerSlam could last forever!

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, SummerSlam, wrestling, wwe