WWE SummerSlam: Full Card, How to Watch, Live Results

Tonight is the night! WWE SummerSlam is happening tonight, Saturday, July 30th, in Nashville. I'm The Chadster, and I will be your official host for Bleeding Cool's live coverage of the big event. Yes, The Chadster's boyhood dream has come true! The Chadster has never been so excited in his entire life, and The Chadster hopes you're excited too. And if not, then The Chadster is sure you are taking a paycheck from Tony Khan.

Start Time and How to Watch

The SummerSlam Kickoff show will begin at 7PM Eastern with the main card starting at 8PM. There are currently eight matches scheduled for the show, though more could be added, and none are officially designated for the Kickoff show, at least not yet. SummerSlam will stream on Peacock for viewers in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere.

WWE SummerSlam Full Card

In the main event of SummerSlam, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar, with Theory promising to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the winner. Liv Morgan will defend her Smackdown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey. Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Becky Lynch. The Usos will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits with Jeff Jarrett serving as special guest referee. And in the final title match scheduled, Bobby Lashley will defend the United States Championship against Theory.

In non-title action, The Mysterios will take on Judgment Day in a No Disqualification match. Pat McAfee will face Happy Corbin. And The Miz will go one-on-one with Logan Paul. Seth Rollins was also scheduled to face Riddle at SummerSlam, but that match has been canceled. It's possible that Rollins will be added to another match at the last minute, though nothing has been announced yet.

The Chadster has worked all of his life for the opportunity to report on SummerSlam for Bleeding Cool, and finally, The Chadster's dreams have come true. After months of Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook trying to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE by forcing The Chadster to watch and write about AEW, the very company that has made The Chadster sexually impotent, Ray has finally decided to let The Chadster take point on WWE's second-biggest show of the year. Thank you, Ray. You may have tormented The Chadster for all this time, and you probably are in cahoots with Tony Khan, but this is still the greatest moment of The Chadster's life.

WWE SummerSlam Live Results

Here's how this will work. The Chadster will list all of the matches on the SummerSlam card below, and The Chadster will come back and update each match with the winner as the matches happen. But WWE deserves more than that, especially during these trying times. So The Chadster will do his best to spread the SummerSlam joy by posting additional articles with highlights from the show throughout the night. The Chadster only hopes he can do WWE justice for all of the joy WWE has provided The Chadster throughout his life.

