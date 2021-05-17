Paul McCartney & Rick Rubin Team Up For Hulu Summer Docuseries

Paul McCartney and mega-producer Rick Rubin will sit down for some epic chats across six episodes for Hulu. The streaming service has secured the rights to the docu-series, titled McCartney 3,2,1. It will debut on Hulu on July 16th. The conversations between the two will cover his more than 60 years as a global icon, from his time in The Beatles and Wings through his solo works. McCartney will also be seen in a new Beatles documentary from filmmaker Peter Jackson on Disney+ this fall. The news of the chat series was reported on by THR, who also pointed out that we should have known this was coming all along when this video was posted in December on Paul McCartney's YouTube channel:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Paul McCartney x Rick Rubin – A Forthcoming Documentary Event (Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTSe5hgB04s)

I Could Listen To Paul McCartney Talk For Hours

"Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life's work — more than 50 years of culture-defining music," said Craig Erwich, president Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. "To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honor that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series."

Anytime we can two titans in their industry together to do this sort of thing is a welcome one. One might think at this point we have covered The Beatles and Paul McCartney's career all we need to, but this is most fascinating to me as I don't know a ton about the Wings years. That should be interesting. Other than that, seeing this trip down memory lane and picking an icon's brain like this is something to look forward to for sure.