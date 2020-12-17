Peacemaker: 4 More Join Cast of HBO Max, James Gunn Series

Last month, we learned that James Gunn had knocked out the first drafts for all eight episodes of HBO Max's Peacemaker. – a pretty impressive feat to pull off during mandatory quarantine without going The Shining. Now we're learning the names of four more joining The Suicide Squad spinoff series to take advantage of all of Gunn's hard work. Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) is coming aboard a series regular, with Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale), Annie Chang (Shades of Blue), and Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) tapped for recurring guest star roles. Iwuji is playing Clemson Murn, while Munro plays Larry Fitzgibbon, Chang plays Detective Sophie Song, and Heyerdahl is set as Captain Locke. Notice that the details on their characters are missing? Yup, more "cone of silence" action to keep spoilers from happening. Fans of Gunn's work will recognize the "Fitzgibbon" from his previous works (in honor of a close friend), but what makes the character especially interesting is that it's the same name as the character that original 1980s Suicide Squad comics writer John Ostrander is expected to play (hmmm…).

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins John Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays Agee King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn, American Horror Story) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace, LTD., Patriot) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag," Said Gunn. "I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake." Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. The project is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn's work on Marvel Studios' next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."