Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker/DCU Canon Update: Maybe Green Arrow; Definitely Cheetos

James Gunn addressed whether or not Green Arrow and Flamin' Hot Cheetos are considered DCU canon heading into HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2.

This week, Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn hosts James Gunn, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee tackle the season finale (S01E08: "It's Cow or Never") solo – including letting us know what is and isn't DCU canon moving forward. "That dude goes to Brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a four-inch-wide butthole drilled in the costume." That was a line from Chris/Peacemaker (John Cena) during the finale (a line that Arrowverse star Stephen Amell wasn't too thrilled with), which begs the question. "Is Green Arrow canon? I don't know. I'm not willing to say yet. We don't really know. We don't have Green Arrow as part of our system right now. So maybe Green Arrow exists, maybe he doesn't, I'm not sure," Gunn shared about the current status of the Emerald Archer. Gunn addressed the Justice League not being DCU canon before, though noting that the DCU has Superman and the Justice Gang ("they're not yet the Justice League, if they ever do become, in fact, the Justice League"). But Cheetos? Let there be no doubt: "Cheetos are canon."

James Gunn Reveals Season 2 Opening Credits Song/Band

First formed in 2004, Foxy Shazam would break up in 2014, only to reunite again in 2020. The band's current lineup includes lead vocalist Eric Nally, pianist Sky White, trumpeter/backing vocalist Alex Nauth, bassist Existential Youth, guitarist Devin Williams, and drummer Teddy Aitkins. Here's a look at Gunn making the reveal during this summer's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025, followed by a music video for the track:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!