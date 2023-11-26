Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: james gunn, John Cena, max, peacemaker, preview, season 2

Peacemaker: James Gunn Reaffirms S02 in New DCU, Talks Writing Process

Along with reaffirming that Max's Peacemaker Season 2 is in the new DCU, James Gunn offered some insights into his writing process.

Earlier this weekend, DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn offered us some insights into how he spent his Thanksgiving weekend – and it was music to the ears of fans of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. Following an update from October, Gunn responded to a fan asking about the status of the second season with the news that he was "about to go upstairs and continue writing Season 2," something he had been working on since Thanksgiving Day. Returning to Threads, Gunn has some additional insights to share about the upcoming season.

When it comes to the time it takes to write the season, Gunn shared that the first season broke down to about "a week per episode" to write – adding that the second season will require more "because of everything else happening" (he is a bit busy) while also dropping an interesting note about a "first novel" that was never released ("and shouldn't be!") that now we think we need to read. Following that, Gunn reaffirms that the second season is set in his & DC Studios Co-CEO Peter Safran's new DCU (which has us curious about how the first season will be handled). But if you think it's "more freeing" writing the second season in a DCU of his own making as opposed to a pre-existing one, Gunn bursts that bubble by sharing that it's the "same." Here's a look at the screencaps of Gunn's responses:

Peacemaker: A Look Back to Season 2 Being Announced

"Creating 'Peacemaker' has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max," Gunn said in a statement when news of the second season was first announced. "To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience, in turn, has been a wonderful experience. I can't wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!" Added series star Cena, "I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character." Now here's a look back at Gunn's tweet making it official and offering tons of love for all of the support, followed by Cena's reaction to the news:

Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It's been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we'll be back to create more peace for Season ✌️! pic.twitter.com/ujeeXODvOn — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!